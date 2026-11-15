NDC rejects calls for presidential candidate to step down, advocates opposition collaboration

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it is unlikely that any opposition presidential candidate would step down for a single candidate to emerge ahead of the 2027 general election, urging opposition parties to prioritise collaboration and electoral transparency instead.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, stated this while reacting to renewed calls by the G100 for opposition parties to unite behind a single presidential candidate to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Director described the G100’s initiative as commendable, noting that the group was motivated by concerns over the country’s current political and economic situation and the need for opposition parties to work together to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the G100 had assessed the country’s situation and concluded that the opposition could provide an alternative to the APC, which he accused of being ruthless, clueless and incapable of reversing the country’s current trajectory.

According to him, although the NDC believes it has the capacity to defeat the APC independently, collaboration among opposition parties could make the task easier.

“The G100 is doing something commendable because I see them as patrons who are concerned about the drift in Nigeria today. They have also assessed the situation that the APC is ruthless, clueless and incapable of arresting the drift, and they feel that the salvation of this country lies in the hands of the opposition,” he said.

However, he argued that the possibility of one presidential candidate stepping down for another had become increasingly difficult because opposition parties had already advanced considerably in their preparations for the election.

He noted that several parties had concluded the process of producing their presidential candidates and had also established their presidential and national campaign councils, making it difficult to reverse the arrangements.

“Since we have gone to this extent that all the parties have their presidential candidates, their presidential councils and national campaign councils in place, I think it is a little bit difficult, if not impossible, to say one person should step down for the other,” Director said.

Rather than insisting on a single presidential candidate, the NDC spokesman called for strategic collaboration among opposition parties, urging them to put aside partisan interests and work towards ensuring credible elections.

He maintained that opposition parties must establish mutual trust and demonstrate commitment to protecting one another’s votes during the voting and collation processes.

Director stressed that collaboration should extend beyond political endorsements to include an agreement among parties to ensure that every vote cast for any opposition party was accurately recorded and credited to the rightful candidate.

“What I would advise is a collaboration. Let us remove party sentiment and ensure that there is a level playing field and that we are able to ensure that our votes count,” he said.

He added that opposition parties should be prepared to defend the electoral rights of other parties, even when the results could favour a rival candidate.

“In essence, during the voting and collation of votes, Party A should insist that whatever is due to Party B is given, whether that score is higher than their own or not. Let’s just ensure that the vote counts,” he stated.

The NDC spokesman expressed confidence that such cooperation, particularly in safeguarding votes and ensuring transparency during collation, would strengthen the opposition’s chances of defeating the APC in 2027.