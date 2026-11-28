… says Obidient, Kwankwasiyya remain with Obi

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has dismissed the purported withdrawal of support for its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by a faction of the OK Movement led by Hon. John Ozyl Ughulu, insisting that the authentic grassroots structures of the Obidient Movement and Kwankwasiyya remain committed to the party.

The party described the announcement by Ughulu as a belated and self-serving reaction to an earlier directive by Obi and the NDC leadership that support groups must operate strictly as campaign structures and not establish parallel presidential campaign councils.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Director-General of the NDC National Campaign Council, Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim, said the development did not come as a surprise, recalling that Obi had publicly addressed the controversy during an interview on Arise Television months ago.

According to Abdulkarim, Obi had clarified that he was neither involved in nor aware of the formation of a parallel Presidential Campaign Council by the Ughulu-led faction.

He said the presidential candidate had directed that all support groups, including the OK Movement, Obidient Movement and Kwankwasiyya, must function as support structures for the party and its candidates rather than assume the responsibilities of the political party.

The NDC spokesman said the party had consistently maintained that position, adding that Ughulu’s latest announcement was an attempt to react to a decision already taken and publicly communicated by the party and its presidential candidate.

The statement alleged that the development was a calculated attempt to undermine the growing momentum of the NDC presidential campaign and the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket.

It further described the announcement as a sponsored distraction allegedly designed to create divisions, sow confusion and divert public attention from issues confronting Nigerians.

“We wish Hon. John Ughulu and those aligned with him well as they pursue other political platforms. They should go in peace,” the statement said.

The campaign council, however, maintained that the authentic grassroots structures of the Obidient Movement and Kwankwasiyya remained firmly behind the NDC, Obi and its vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

It challenged Ughulu to demonstrate his claim of controlling or representing the movements, insisting that the party recognised only their legitimate leadership and not parallel structures.

Abdulkarim said neither the party nor its presidential ticket would be distracted by what he described as manufactured internal disputes, intimidation, harassment and decampment narratives.

He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to winning the 2027 general elections, saying its campaign activities were progressing according to schedule.

According to him, the campaign council is currently focused on uploading and verifying polling unit agents nationwide, intensifying grassroots mobilisation in markets, communities and villages, and sustaining town hall meetings.

He added that the campaign was also engaging students, young people and other critical demographic groups as part of efforts to expand its support base.

The NDC further declared its readiness to accommodate genuine support groups and individuals who subscribe to its vision of competence, integrity, equity and national renewal.

“We will not allow personal ambition or external interference to derail the people’s project,” the statement added.