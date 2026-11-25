The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has insisted that its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has a viable pathway to victory in the 2027 general elections despite the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)’s control of several state governments and its wider political structure.

A chieftain of the party and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Olumide Apata, said the party’s internal political calculations suggested that Obi could win the presidential election if allowed to campaign freely and present his manifesto to Nigerians.

Apata, who spoke on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, challenged the APC to allow opposition parties to participate in the electoral contest without intimidation, insisting that the NDC would not be discouraged by the challenges confronting its campaign.

He was responding to arguments that Obi might struggle to defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 because the APC controls several state governments and enjoys a stronger political presence in the National Assembly and state assemblies.

Apata said, “For me personally, indeed, not just me personally, for those of us in the NDC, our permutations seem to suggest that there is indeed a pathway. And so I think we should just simply be allowed to run our campaigns.

“If you are that confident that there’s no pathway, why not leave us to what you consider to be our folly? Leave us alone. Let us continue to delude ourselves. Let us stay where we are. We are fine with that. But why come after us? Why attack my office?”

The NDC chieftain also accused the ruling party of orchestrating attacks and intimidation against opposition members to frustrate their campaigns ahead of the 2027 elections.

He spoke against the backdrop of an attack on his office in Benin City, Edo State, and the shooting of an NDC youth leader along Airport Road in the state capital on Wednesday.

He alleged that the incidents were part of a deliberate strategy to prevent NDC candidates from campaigning across the country, citing similar violence during a campaign rally involving former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in Ughelli, Delta State.

Apata said the NDC youth leader, who hailed from Uromi in Edo Central, was shot by an unidentified person and was receiving treatment in hospital in critical condition.

Recounting the events leading to the NDC town hall meeting expected to be attended by Obi and former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Apata said the organisers encountered difficulties securing a venue after two event centres allegedly withdrew their acceptance following threats from suspected government agents.

He said the party eventually secured the Baptist Church convention ground on Television Road in Benin City, where the meeting was held after additional security arrangements were made.

According to him, suspected hoodlums arrived at his office in a Hilux van shortly after he and other party members had left for the airport to receive Obi and Kwankwaso.

He said the attackers forced their way into the premises and fired several shots across the building, damaging parts of his office, reception, and visitors’ lounge.

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Apata expressed relief that none of his staff members were hit by the bullets, noting that the incident could have resulted in fatalities.

He said, “I am very fortunate that my staff, many of whom were in the office at this time, were not hit by one of those bullets. They shot from the outside. They gained access to the building and shot from the outside across the length of the building.

“My own office, the bullets that were lodged in the wall of my office, my reception, the visitors’ lounge, and a lot of other places. If there were persons sitting in those offices at that time, definitely they would have been fatally wounded.”

The former NBA president maintained that political competition should be based on the presentation of ideas and manifestoes rather than violence, arguing that Nigerians should be allowed to decide the country’s leadership through the ballot.

He also rejected attempts to justify political violence by blaming opposition politicians for their statements or political positions, insisting that attacks on campaign activities should be condemned irrespective of the political party involved.

On the controversial ‘rig and die’ slogan reportedly being promoted by some NDC members, Apata said anyone found guilty of electoral malpractice should face the full penalty prescribed by law.

He, however, lamented the lack of effective prosecution of electoral offences, arguing that punishing offenders would discourage election rigging.

Apata further expressed concern that continued attacks on opposition members could push the country towards a dangerous political situation but insisted that the NDC would not abandon its campaign activities.

“We are not backing down. The NDC, the members of the party across the country, will not back down. The town hall held today. Town hall meetings will be held around the country,” he said.

He attributed growing concerns about the credibility of the 2027 elections to what he described as a lack of trust in the electoral system and provocative statements by some ruling party figures claiming to have the capacity to determine election outcomes in different states.

Apata said such comments could undermine public confidence in the electoral process and heighten political tension ahead of the polls.

He also disclosed that the NDC had received intelligence that suspected individuals planned to infiltrate its Benin town hall meeting wearing party caps and T-shirts before causing violence.

He said the information was escalated to the police and the Department of State Services (DSS), while the party also alerted Nigerians through the media.

Apata alleged that the subsequent attack on his office was intended to intimidate party members and discourage them from participating in the political process.