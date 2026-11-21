Fresh questions have emerged over the funding arrangements of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 general elections, following allegations that the party’s National Campaign Council is not receiving adequate financial support for its mobilisation and publicity activities.

Some party stakeholders have reportedly expressed concern over the non-release of funds for the campaign, despite the party’s claim that more than N6.5 billion was realised from the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms.

A party source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleged that the national leadership had been reluctant to release substantial funds to support the council’s operations, including publicity, grassroots mobilisation and engagement with support groups.

“No printing of posters, no billboards, no mobilisation of the youths or any arm of the support groups. This is not how to run a political party,” the member said.

The source also alleged that the party expected its presidential candidate and running mate, Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to shoulder a substantial part of the financial responsibilities of their campaign.

The concerns have sparked discussions among some stakeholders about the party’s financial priorities and the extent of its commitment to supporting the presidential campaign with resources reportedly generated from the sale of nomination forms.

However, the National Campaign Council spokesperson, Dr Constance Ikokwu, has dismissed claims that the campaign council is being abandoned financially, describing the allegations as attempts by political opponents to create division within the party.

Ikokwu said Obi and Kwankwaso had maintained active engagements with the party’s National Leader, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, and participated in campaign-related activities in recent weeks.

“Both our presidential candidate and running mate, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, have been campaign guests of the National Leader of NDC, Senator Seriake Dickson, over the past few weeks, and they already have several other joint campaign events scheduled in the coming weeks,” she said.

She further described the reports as opposition-sponsored rumours, insisting that the party remained united and committed to a successful campaign.

“This rumour is merely the handiwork of the opposition. Having realised they cannot match our growing popularity with the electorate, they are resorting to spreading falsehoods in a desperate attempt to sow seeds of discord within our ranks.

“We remain completely united, focused and fully committed to financing and executing a successful campaign ahead of the 2027 elections,” Ikokwu stated.

Also reacting to the allegations, the NDC National Secretary, Ikenna Enekweizu, questioned the credibility of the claims.

“Does the so-called allegation make sense to you?” he asked.

He did not, however, provide further clarification on the party’s financial arrangements or the reported fixed deposit.

The controversy has brought the NDC’s campaign financing strategy into focus, particularly the management of funds generated from nomination forms and the financial responsibilities of the party’s national leadership and presidential campaign team.

With preparations for the 2027 general elections gathering momentum, stakeholders’ attention is increasingly turning to how the party intends to deploy its financial resources to strengthen its structures, sustain mobilisation and support the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket.