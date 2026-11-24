The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged that it was denied access to an event centre it booked in Benin City, Edo State, for a planned town hall meeting with its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, scheduled for November 25, 2026.

The party accused the management of the Event Centre of withdrawing approval for the use of its facility after payment had been made and a booking receipt issued. It, however, insisted that Obi’s visit would go ahead as scheduled.

The NDC chairman, Engr. David Olukoga, who addressed journalists in Benin on Monday, said the party had paid for the venue but was later informed that it was unavailable. He added that the matter had been reported to relevant security agencies.

Olukoga said the party made an initial deposit on November 10 and completed payment on November 17.

The presidential campaign coordinator, Hon. John Yakubu, displayed receipts indicating that N3.7 million had been paid for the November 25 town hall meeting.

Yakubu expressed dissatisfaction with the explanations given by the event centre’s management, alleging that the development reflected the difficulties opposition parties faced in organising political activities in the state. He, however, urged residents to attend the meeting.

The party’s campaign council spokesperson, Idris Zakari Jr., appealed to the police, the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to provide adequate security for the event.

He also urged Governor Monday Okpebholo to guarantee political parties the freedom to organise activities without discrimination.

Zakari said the party would not abandon the town hall meeting, adding that it might use an open space in Benin City if the event centre remained unavailable.

He also called on security agencies to protect the rights of political parties to assemble peacefully.

However, the management of the event centre denied any political interference, describing the allegation as a “lie from the pits of hell.”

It said the NDC initially booked the hall for November 22 before requesting a change to November 25. According to the management, a receipt was mistakenly issued for the new date before its availability was confirmed.

The management maintained that the hall was unavailable on November 25, describing the disagreement as an administrative issue rather than a political one. It also said the party’s payment had been refunded.