NDC accuses Tinubu of fiscal mismanagement, says debt interest hits N7.7trn

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) National Campaign Council has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of fiscal mismanagement, saying the Federal Government’s debt interest payments exceeded its total revenue in the first half of 2026.

The party said Nigeria spent ₦7.7 trillion on debt interest payments between January and June 2026, against total federal revenue of ₦6.2 trillion, representing 124.19 per cent of the revenue generated within the period.

The NDC, in a statement issued on Monday by its National Campaign Council spokesperson, Dr Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, said the figures contained in the World Bank’s 2026 Nigeria Development Update raised serious concerns about the country’s debt sustainability and fiscal direction.

Describing the situation as “fiscal suicide”, the party said the development indicated that Nigeria was increasingly borrowing to service existing debts rather than investing in critical infrastructure and human development.

According to the statement, debt interest payments increased from ₦5.6 trillion in the first half of 2025 to ₦7.7 trillion during the corresponding period in 2026, accounting for 3.1 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

It, however, noted that capital expenditure declined to ₦700 billion, representing 0.3 per cent of GDP, compared with one per cent recorded in the first half of 2025.

The NDC argued that the Federal Government was spending approximately 11 times more on debt interest payments than on capital projects, describing the trend as unsustainable and detrimental to national development.

The opposition party also faulted the administration’s celebration of increased revenue generation, which it said rose from ₦3.6 trillion in the first half of 2025 to ₦6.2 trillion in the corresponding period of 2026.

It attributed the increase to higher taxes on citizens and businesses, arguing that Nigerians had yet to experience corresponding improvements in their living conditions despite the economic sacrifices.

“While debt interest ballooned from N5.6 trillion in H1 2025 to N7.7 trillion in H1 2026, capital expenditure was slashed to a pathetic ₦0.7 trillion,” the statement said.

The party further linked the country’s rising debt burden to concerns previously raised by its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over the management of public resources following the removal of the petrol subsidy and increased government borrowing.

It recalled Obi’s question: “Despite the removal of the fuel subsidy and the massive borrowing, where is our money?”

To address the situation, the NDC called for an immediate halt to what it described as reckless domestic borrowing, warning that excessive government borrowing could crowd out credit to the private sector.

It also demanded a comprehensive audit of Nigeria’s debt profile and a restructuring plan to reduce debt servicing to sustainable levels.

Other measures proposed by the party include reprioritising government spending towards capital and human development, as well as redirecting what it described as wasteful overheads into infrastructure, healthcare, education and productive sectors of the economy.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, the NDC said the Obi-Kwankwaso presidential ticket would pursue productivity, fiscal discipline and sustainable economic growth.

It said the proposed administration would focus on ensuring that public resources were deployed towards improving the welfare of Nigerians and stimulating national development.