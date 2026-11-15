NDC accuses Tinubu govt of prioritising campaign propaganda over critical sectors

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of prioritising campaign propaganda and political patronage over the funding of critical sectors of the economy, including defence, healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

The party alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s huge expenditure on political advertisements, campaign publicity, and distribution of gifts was partly responsible for the government’s failure to adequately fund the 2024 and 2025 budgets, while the implementation of the 2026 budget remained uncertain.

The NDC National Campaign Council Spokesperson, Dr Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, made the allegation in a statement issued on Sunday, following what she described as a barrage of political advertisements and distribution of vehicles, laptops, sewing machines, food items, and other forms of largesse by groups and individuals claiming to be acting in support of President Tinubu.

Ikokwu said the development raised serious questions about the administration’s spending priorities, particularly against the backdrop of increased revenue from fuel subsidy removal and taxation.

She argued that while the government continued to complain about inadequate funds for essential public services, considerable resources appeared to be available for political publicity and patronage.

The NDC spokesperson cited figures which she said showed that only about seven per cent of the Defence Capital Budget was reportedly released in 2025, despite the security challenges confronting the country.

She also referenced a reported disclosure by the Minister of Health that only N36 million out of the N218 billion allocated to health capital expenditure was released during the same period.

“Most worrisome is that most State Governments, especially those coerced into APC, have scant records of budget funding like their master, but have surplus for campaign propaganda,” she stated.

Ikokwu questioned how an administration benefiting from increased revenue through fuel subsidy removal and taxation could continue to plead financial constraints when it came to funding national security, healthcare, education, federal roads and the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

She further blamed what she described as the government’s misplacement of priorities, deteriorating infrastructure and poor governance for the growing political intimidation and violence in the country.

According to her, such developments were allegedly aimed at discouraging voters from participating in the January 2027 elections.

The NDC, however, warned that political propaganda, patronage and intimidation would not permanently conceal the consequences of poor governance.

The party also promised that an Obi/Kwankwaso administration, if elected, would be accountable, adequately fund public services, and reposition the country from a consumption-driven economy to a production-based economy.

It consequently challenged the Tinubu administration to explain its budgetary priorities and provide verifiable figures showing the amounts released for critical capital projects and administrative subventions in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

The party also demanded a comparison of the government’s spending on public services with the resources allegedly expended on political publicity and patronage.