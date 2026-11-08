NDC accuses APC, Tinubu of repeated promises over Ibom deep sea port

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu of making repeated unfulfilled promises over the proposed Ibom Deep Sea Port project in Akwa Ibom State.

The party questioned why the Federal Government would again promise to construct the port, despite an earlier approval granted by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2020.

The NDC’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, Esq., made the allegation in a statement issued on Sunday, November 8, 2026, titled, “APC’s Endless Lies and Deceit: How Many Times Will APC Approve Ibom Deep Sea Port?”

Director recalled that the Federal Executive Council (FEC), at its meeting on December 16, 2020, approved the implementation of the first phase of the $4.6 billion Ibom Deep Sea Port project.

He said the approval had identified Bollore/Power China as the preferred bidder and was expected to pave the way for the commencement of construction.

The NDC spokesman also recalled that Tinubu, during his presidential campaign rally at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on January 30, 2023, promised to construct the seaport if elected president.

According to him, Tinubu had told supporters at the rally: “We will do mechanised farming. We will export food from Akwa Ibom. We will build your seaport.”

However, Director accused the APC-led administration of failing to fulfil the promise more than three years after it was made.

He said the President’s renewed promise to construct the port during his visit to Akwa Ibom State on Friday, November 6, amounted to another round of political promises.

“Unfortunately, as is characteristic of the APC, they never fulfilled the promise. Over three years down the line, President Tinubu on Friday, November 6, 2026, had to promise again to construct the long-awaited Ibom Deep Sea Port project in Akwa Ibom State,” he said.

The NDC spokesman described the development as evidence of what he called the APC’s reliance on unfulfilled campaign promises, insisting that the renewed commitment raised questions about the administration’s seriousness in delivering the project.

He further likened the situation to the Federal Government’s electricity supply challenges, saying Nigerians were still waiting for uninterrupted power supply while residents of Akwa Ibom continued to await the realisation of the deep sea port project.

“As Nigerians are still waiting for the APC and President Tinubu to give us uninterrupted electricity supply, so Akwa Ibomites are waiting endlessly for the promised deep sea port that has become a campaign tool of deceit,” he added.

The party urged Nigerians to reject the APC, calling on voters to support what it described as the emergence of a new Nigeria under the NDC.

“Nigerians must shine their eyes and dump the APC into the abyss of socio-political irrelevance and make a new Nigeria possible,” Director said.

The statement comes amid renewed political attention on the proposed Ibom Deep Sea Port, a major maritime infrastructure project expected to boost shipping, trade, industrial development and economic activities in Akwa Ibom State and the wider South-South region.