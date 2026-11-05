NDC accuses APC of pressuring Abuja hotels to deny opposition meeting venues

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to shrink Nigeria’s democratic space by allegedly pressuring hotels in Abuja to deny the opposition party access to their facilities.

The party alleged that some hotels had cancelled previously agreed arrangements for its meetings, describing the development as part of an increasing attempt to intimidate the opposition and restrict its political activities.

The National Publicity Secretary of the NDC, Osa Director, Esq., made the allegation in a statement issued on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

According to the party, Rockview Hotel, Abuja, had twice withdrawn its agreement to make its facilities available for NDC meetings at the last minute.

It recalled that the first incident occurred in June 2026, when the hotel allegedly cancelled an arrangement for the party to hold its second National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The NDC said the hotel recently declined another request to use its facilities for a meeting, reportedly citing an instruction from above.

The party also accused BON Hotel, Wuse, Abuja, of refusing to provide its facilities for a meeting, despite its claim that it had fulfilled all the conditions stipulated by the hotel.

It further alleged that the unveiling of its National Campaign Council (NCC) was nearly disrupted by a similar development involving another hospitality facility in Abuja.

According to the statement, the hotel management contacted the party at the last minute, requesting a refund of the payment already made and indicating that it was no longer interested in hosting the event.

The party, however, said its insistence on proceeding with the arrangement compelled the hotel to honour the agreement and allow it to use the facility.

Expressing concern over the alleged incidents, the NDC said the development reflected a growing pattern of discrimination against opposition parties by sections of the hospitality industry.

“The NDC has not just been a target of violent attacks by agents of the ruling and ruinous APC, it has become a soft target of discrimination by hoteliers and the hospitality industry in Abuja,” the statement said.

The party called on the APC to allow all political parties to carry out their campaigns and other political activities without interference, insisting that Nigerians should be given the freedom to decide who governs them.

“Nigerians deserve better, and NDC is prepared to serve with passion and patriotism,” the party added.

The statement reaffirmed the party’s commitment to its political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.