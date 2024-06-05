The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, has expressed the agency’s preparedness to partner with the Niger Delta University (NDU), Amassoma, Bayelsa State to harness the expertise available in the institution to promote food security for the growth and development of the Niger Delta region.

Prince Amgbare stated this when he received the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Allen A. Agih, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office, Thursday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

His words: “The call for collaboration was timely and the necessary base for a successful coalition between the Basin Authority and the University would be enacted.

“These areas, such as flood, erosion and agricultural features that you have mentioned are core mandates of the Authority and we would do everything within our capacity to sort them and also provide measures of security for our farms, in order to guarantee optimal harvest and promote food security in our region,” he assured.

Earlier, Prof. Agih, who led the management team to the visit had called on the leadership of the Basin Authority to explore avenues of partnership and collaboration between the two institutions, with a focus on addressing critical regional challenges.

Prof. Allen highlighted the University’s research capabilities and expertise in environmental science, particularly in the area of agriculture, flood and erosion mitigation.

He promised to provide the innovations developed by NDU to promote productivity and agriculture.

The Chancellor further reiterated the University’s readiness to contribute significantly to the success of the partnership, fostering a productive relationship that will trickle down to the local communities.

