bus to Niger pensioners, SSG hails Gov Bago, reduce food prices, Niger govt partners NRC, Bago to digitise Niger, NITDA regional office, tanker explosion disaster, youths in various skills, CAN lauds Gov Bago, Niger govt will soon begin ward development Niger women’s coalition lauds Gov Bago’s actions, Gov Bago declares state of emergency during nationwide protest, Gov Umaru Bago 2025 budget, Gov Bago declares state of emergency, Niger govt to build, Niger govt mourns, Niger fire disaster victims
EducationRelationship

NCYF lauds Gov Bago for reintroducing CRK in Niger schools

Adelowo Oladipo

The Niger Christian Youth Forum (NCYF) has commended the Governor of Niger State, His Excellency, Mohammed Umaru Bago, for approving the reintroduction of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) in public schools across the state.

In a statement signed and made available to journalists on Sunday in Minna, the spokesperson of NCYF, Mr. Joshua Ndace, described the move as a bold and commendable step toward fostering moral values, mutual respect, and religious understanding among the youth.

“This decision reflects Governor Bago’s commitment to inclusive governance and his determination to promote unity among the state’s diverse religious and ethnic communities,” Ndace stated.

ALSO READ: FG orders varsities, others to publish budgetary allocations, expenditure

While applauding the initiative, NCYF urged the state government to follow up by recruiting qualified CRK teachers, emphasizing that the success of the policy depends on proper implementation.

“For several years, many public schools in parts of Niger State have lacked dedicated CRK teachers, leading to the marginalization of the subject despite its relevance in character and spiritual development,” he added.

Related

Education Minister seeks skill-focused NYSC reform

Ojukwu varsity don ranked among top global scholars in genetic algorithm

Education, pathway to Africa’s green economy — Daura varsity VC

“To truly fulfill the objectives of this policy, it is imperative to employ professional educators who can effectively teach CRK and instill sound moral and spiritual values in our children.”

Ndace also called on the Ministry of Education and other relevant stakeholders to act swiftly to ensure the policy is fully realized.

“The youth remain hopeful that this administration will continue to implement policies that promote equity, inclusion, and spiritual growth,” he said.

Concluding the statement, Ndace reiterated NCYF’s gratitude to Governor Bago and pledged the group’s continued support for initiatives that advance the welfare of all residents of Niger State.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

You Might Also Like

My administration’s commitment to education yielding positive results — Seyi Makinde

Wike questions University of Abuja’s landmass

Alleged misconduct: Lagos provost awaits Education Minister’s decision on investigation outcome

Convocation to confusion: Nigerian graduates struggle with unemployment, uncertainty

NYSC set for transformation, says DG

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×