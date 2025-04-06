NCYF lauds Gov Bago for reintroducing CRK in Niger schools

The Niger Christian Youth Forum (NCYF) has commended the Governor of Niger State, His Excellency, Mohammed Umaru Bago, for approving the reintroduction of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) in public schools across the state.

In a statement signed and made available to journalists on Sunday in Minna, the spokesperson of NCYF, Mr. Joshua Ndace, described the move as a bold and commendable step toward fostering moral values, mutual respect, and religious understanding among the youth.

“This decision reflects Governor Bago’s commitment to inclusive governance and his determination to promote unity among the state’s diverse religious and ethnic communities,” Ndace stated.

While applauding the initiative, NCYF urged the state government to follow up by recruiting qualified CRK teachers, emphasizing that the success of the policy depends on proper implementation.

“For several years, many public schools in parts of Niger State have lacked dedicated CRK teachers, leading to the marginalization of the subject despite its relevance in character and spiritual development,” he added.

“To truly fulfill the objectives of this policy, it is imperative to employ professional educators who can effectively teach CRK and instill sound moral and spiritual values in our children.”

Ndace also called on the Ministry of Education and other relevant stakeholders to act swiftly to ensure the policy is fully realized.

“The youth remain hopeful that this administration will continue to implement policies that promote equity, inclusion, and spiritual growth,” he said.

Concluding the statement, Ndace reiterated NCYF’s gratitude to Governor Bago and pledged the group’s continued support for initiatives that advance the welfare of all residents of Niger State.