NCWS donates medical equipment to health centres in Lagos

As part of its contributions to quality healthcare delivery, the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) donated medical equipment including blood pressure cuffs to health centres in Lagos State.

According to the President of NCWS, Amuwo Odofin chapter, Alhaja Taiwo Runmonkun, the donation is aimed at achieving sufficiency and availability of vital equipment in health centres in the State.

In her words, Runmonkun said, “Our objective is to promote women’s participation in governance at all levels and also foster cooperation with organisations and bodies with similar objectives.

Today’s presentation of medical equipment is our little contribution to complementing the effort of the two council chairmen, particularly, the present administrations towards achieving sufficiency and availability of vital equipment in our health centres both in Amuwo Odofin and Oriade LCDA.

Two years ago, we moved round the community with our chairperson and patroness as advocates of “No to child abuse and violence against women”. Through this effort, many women were liberated and saved from rape.

A lot still needs to be done to ensure a quality life for women and girl-child in our society, identifying and empowering women with talents and complementing government efforts in the attainment of all our goals.

We shall not relent in our efforts in assisting the Local government to address the issues mentioned above especially those concerning women and children.”

While receiving the medical equipment on behalf of the two LCDAs, Executive Chairman of Amuwo Odofin, Engr. Dr Valentine Buraimoh identified high blood pressure as one of the leading causes of sudden death among Nigerians.

He stated, “High Blood pressure is one of the leading causes of death in the world. Unfortunately, many Nigerians are so much engrossed with economic survival that they care less about their health which is why you see people collapsing and dying of High Blood pressure.

I want us to prioritise our health by going for regular medical check-ups and also adhering to doctor’s prescriptions. For those of us that have one ailment or the other, we must not see drugs as a life sentence.

Drugs prescribed by the doctors are to make us healthy when used according to doctors’ prescriptions. So let’s continue to use our drug regularly and according to the doctor’s advice. Don’t self-medicate.

You must take your drugs according to the doctor’s advice. So, I want to appreciate the Lagos State president of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) have coming to join us today to present medical equipment to primary health centres in Amuwo Odofin LCDA and Oriade LCDA.

I am assuring you that the equipment will be put to use accordingly. I want to appreciate you and commit this to God almighty for the benefit of residents in Lagos State.”