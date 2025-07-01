NCTC moves to strengthen Nigeria’s counter-terrorism framework

The National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has begun a strategic revision of its National Counter Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST) with a one-day high-level workshop held on Tuesday in Abuja.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the workshop, the National Coordinator of the Centre, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka pointed out that the revision became necessary due to the evolving nature of security threats and the changing tactics of terrorist groups.

According to him, it has become increasingly clear that a comprehensive update of this strategy is long overdue, noting the need for a framework that incorporates both new threats and hard-won operational lessons.

“However, given the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of the security landscape, it has become increasingly clear that a comprehensive review and update of this strategy are long overdue.

“This is necessary to ensure it reflects emerging threats, the evolving tactics of terrorist organisations, and the invaluable lessons learned from our counterterrorism operations over the years.

“Sequel to the expert review and the contributions made during the several stakeholders’ meetings, we now have a consolidated draft of the revised NACTEST,” he said.

Laka said the review work had valuable inputs from a broad range of stakeholders across Ministries, Departments, Agencies, civil society organisations, and our international partners

Laka further explained that, “this wide array of perspectives has been instrumental in producing a draft strategy that is robust, inclusive, fully aligned with international best practices and will stand the test of time.”

He added that the review came at a particularly important time, the centre is transitioning into a Regional Centre of Excellence for Counterterrorism in West Africa and the Sahel, following the declaration by President Bola Tinubu.

He said the transition underscored Nigeria’s leadership and commitment to regional security, adding that there was a need to produce a strategy that meets Nigeria’s needs and also sets a benchmark for the region.

He said, “This workshop is also carefully designed to ensure active participation and collective ownership of the revised strategy.

“Let us remain guided by the two foundational pillars of our counterterrorism approach: the Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Society strategies.

“These pillars remind us that terrorism is not only a security challenge but also a social and ideological one, requiring the combined efforts of government institutions and society at large.”

In his goodwill message, the Director of Policy and Strategy, NCTC, Commodore Ahmad Madawaki, said that significant progress had been made in developing the counterterrorism strategy through a collaborative approach.

Madawaki said the approach was built on two fundamental pillars, which are whole-of-government and whole-of-society.

According to him, the whole-of-government approach ensures that our counter-terrorism efforts are coordinated, comprehensive and effective, while the whole-of-society approach engages communities, civil society organisations and the private sector in building trust, promoting social cohesion and countering extremist ideologies.

“As we review and finalise the draft strategy, we must ensure that it meets legal and international requirements, including human rights, gender and humanitarian law.

“We will also incorporate all national, regional and international legislations that relate to terrorism.

“Our strategy must address the current security challenges and ensure that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies understand their roles and responsibilities as it relates to the implementation of the strategy,” he

The NACTEST was first developed in 2015 and revised in 2016, and has guided the national efforts in the fight against terrorism for nearly a decade.

