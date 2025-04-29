NCSP boss, Chinese Ambassador meet to strengthen bilateral relations

The Director General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Joseph Tegbe, has stated that Nigeria is paying close attention to the ongoing global tariff dispute as it presents a new dynamic in global trade.

He stated this at a recent meeting with Amb Yu Dunhai, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, at the Chinese Embassy in Abuja. The meeting is in furtherance of the NCSP’s mandate to bolster economic cooperation and trade between the two nations.

During the meeting, the DG shared insights from his recent trip to China, highlighting discussions with key companies, including SINOMACH-HE and China National Electrical Engineering Company (CNEEC).

He emphasised the need for Chinese companies to establish manufacturing plants in Nigeria and share technical expertise, leveraging Nigeria’s strategic trade agreements for mutual benefit.

He added that Nigeria is well-positioned to serve as a manufacturing and export platform to the African continent and the rest of the world taking advantage of the current trade dispute.

The meeting also addressed some regulatory and legal issues as it concerns Nigeria-China economic relations. The Chinese Ambassador reiterated China’s willingness to deepen its strategic partnership with Nigeria, including increased investment in agriculture and manufacturing sectors, as China has reduced or removed tariffs on several Nigerian products and seeks to import more, referencing the recent MOU on shelled peanuts signed during FOCAC.

The Ambassador and NCSP DG discussed the MoUs/protocols on aquatic seafood and soybeans and their potential to increase exports from Nigeria to China. The DG expressed commitment to advance discussions and facilitate engagement with key Ministries and agencies to advance Nigeria’s readiness for the export opportunities.

This meeting demonstrates the commitment of both nations to strengthen their strategic partnership and explore new opportunities for economic advancement.

