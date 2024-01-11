The National Civil Society Council of Nigeria(NCSCN) has cautioned Nigerians to desist from mob Judgement with regard to controversy surrounding the allegations and counter allegations surrounding the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

It also appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to give suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, second chance if the result of investigation does not affirm fraud or gross misconduct against her.

The Executive Director of NCSCN, Blessing Akinlosotu, at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, said, the President should be magnanimous enough to give her a second chance in order not to dampen the zeal of the young energetic and innovative Nigerians.

While speaking further, Akinlosotu applauded the effort of the CBN Governor towards repositioning the banking sector and enshrining good and efficient service delivery in the banking sector.

He said: “We are concerned members of the civil society who expects good governance and accountability. It is our responsibility to intervene and correct erroneous information in the public space, this we are doing without any prejudice, personal or political interest.”

Regarding the case of Minister of Interior and the affected company, he maintained that there is a clear evidence that the Minister and his wife have resigned from the Board of Directors of the company hereby seizes to control the company.

“It will be erroneous and out of place to expect a company established to render service and create job opportunities to be shut down just because a former director has decided to serve in the status of a public servant, we frown at this mob judgement and call on Nigerians to restrain.”

“That the Council is confident that efforts of the President towards improving Security and Economic welfare of Nigerian gradually yielding positive results”

“The Civil Society Community also commend the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reduce the size of entourages of Executive, aimed cutting down the cost of Governance. We hereby call on both the Legislature and the Judiciary to follow suit, in other to save our economy.”

“Today it is evident that the Ministers can deliver on their mandates. The Minister of Interior has proven that there is hope in the present Government.”

“Hon. Tunji-Ojo as Minister in charge of Interior and his performance records with natural consequential actions and reactions. In less than 3 months, Hon. Tunji-Ojo has shown uncommon brilliance and exceptional capacity with amazing achievements as the Interior Minister within such a very short time-frame.”

“From available and verified records before NCSCN, the Minister has almost completely put an end to the overbearing systemic profiteering by some predators that saw Nigerians continually parting with huge thousands just to procure international passports, which has now been reduced to barest minimum with blockages of many loopholes in less than 3 weeks.”

“Equally, the decongestion of the Correctional Centres across the Federation has put many persons doing compromised businesses around the Centres out of trade, such as those feeding the inmates at inflated costs.”

“The Ministry of Interior recently launched the online application processes for passports that will, going forward, reduce human contacts. In another one month, Nigerians in Diaspora will have their launch of same e-application while in another 8 weeks, precisely March 8, Nigerians can do biometrics from the comforts of their homes. All of these reforms will significantly reduce the corruption tendencies surrounding the operations in these agencies.”

“The successful launching of the Automated Passport Registration System;

The automated E-Passport Processing System initiated by the Minister of Interior is intended to enhance security by timely identification of fraudulent passport applications, through smart document verification officers stationed nationwide.”

“Furthermore, it is on record to that the Honourable Minister swiftly cleared 204,000 backlog of passport applications within two weeks is highly commendable.”

“In addition, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s few days in office has witnessed an unprecedented promotion of about 32,361 personnel across the Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.”

“This move underscores the commitment of the Renewed Hope Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in prioritizing the welfare of officers, a feat unprecedented in the history of paramilitary service in Nigeria

We also commend his collaborative efforts towards the release of 4,000 inmates from correctional centres.”

“We are expectant that the Ministry of Interior is committed to continue in the delivery of outstanding leadership. On the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, we observed issues bordering on the procurement process and we advise that bottleneck should be removed for quick service delivery.” He added.

