NCS reaffirms commitment to enhance support for cancer patients

THE Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS) has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to enhancing survivorship support for cancer patients across the country.

The President of the Society, Professor Abidemi Omonisi, made this known during a special interactive session with cancer survivors in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Prof. Omonisi also called on the private sector, international partners, and the Federal Government to support the Society’s efforts—particularly in addressing the rising cost and limited availability of essential cancer drugs, a situation worsened by the exit of several pharmaceutical companies from Nigeria.

The interactive session formed part of the NCS President’s ongoing commitment to engage directly with survivors during his state visits. He was joined by Princess Tinu Lawal, Chairman of NCS Lagos and a cancer survivor, as well as Dr. Peace Ogaranya, President of the Youth arm of the NCS (YOCAC) and Secretary of the NCS Rivers State Chapter.

The event brought together numerous cancer survivors, including Ethel Olomu, founder of the Engraved Life Foundation, and Funmi Ojo, a passionate cancer advocate. Survivors shared deeply personal accounts of their journeys, highlighting the pressing need for improved support systems and responsive cancer care.

Prof. Omonisi emphasized that these engagements with survivors are now a core part of his leadership. He highlighted several initiatives by the Society to improve the quality of life for cancer survivors, including:

Establishment of a dedicated Survivorship Committee to address post-treatment needs and influence policy direction;

Representation of survivors across all levels of NCS governance, reinforcing that, “no decision should be made without involving cancer survivors”;

Launch of the Nigerian Coalition for Cancer Survivors (NCS-NCCS)—a national platform to protect the rights, welfare, and privileges of all cancer survivors in Nigeria.

In addition, he announced the creation of the NCS National Cancer Intervention Fund (NCS-NCIF) Governing Council, with a goal to raise ?100 billion to support all cancer types and survivors nationwide. The council is chaired by Dr. Gafar Alawode, a Consultant Public Health Physician and Health Finance Expert, and includes two cancer survivors alongside other notable Nigerians.

Prof. Omonisi urged broader collaboration and financial backing from stakeholders to ensure these initiatives succeed.

Encouraging the participants, he said: “In the NCS, we have survivors who have lived 20, 25, even 28 years post-diagnosis and are still going strong. Death is far away from you. Keep hope alive.”