NCS launches N100bn intervention fund to support cancer research

The Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS) has announced the establishment of a N100 billion National Cancer Intervention Fund (NCS NCIF) to support cancer survivors and promote cancer research in Nigeria.

The fund, which aims to raise N100 billion over five years, will be governed by an independent council led by global health financial expert Dr. Gafar Alawode.

The President/CEO of the NCS, Abidemi Omonisi while disclosing this in a statement to mark National Cancer Survivors’ Day in Nigeria, explained that the fund will provide critical support to cancer survivors and researchers in Nigeria.

“We seek to raise 100 billion naira over 5 years to support cancer survivors and promote cancer research in Nigeria,” Omonisi said.

“The NCS NCIF Governing Council will include Dr. Uchechukwu Nwokwu as Vice-Chairman, as well as two cancer survivors, Ms. Tinu Lawal and Chioma Ikejiani, who will represent the interests of survivors.”

“The launch of the fund is part of the NCS’s efforts to prioritize cancer survivorship and research. Cancer Survivorship is one of the major pillars of our strategic agenda,” Omonisi emphasized.”

“The NCS is also launching other initiatives, including the Nigerian Coalition for Cancer Survivors (NCCS), which will serve as the voice of cancer survivors in Nigeria.”

“The NCCS will be unveiled during the 1st NCS-Oncopardi Webinar Series, marking the 2025 National Cancer Survivors’ Day Celebration in Nigeria.”

“The society is committed to supporting cancer survivors beyond the fund. We will be launching an operation called ‘Employ Cancer Survivors’ to address the concerns of unemployment among our Cancer Survivors,” Omonisi said.

The NCS president expressed gratitude to partner organizations, including the Atinuke Cancer Foundation and Only Believe Care Foundation, both founded by cancer survivors.

“My Administration will continue to provide both national and international platforms for our CSOs and Member Organisations,” Omonisi added.

The NCS NCIF is expected to be launched in July 2025, with the new NCS Board of Trustees to be constituted shortly after. The society is optimistic about the impact of the fund and other initiatives on cancer care in Nigeria.

