NCRIB-LAC urges brokers to adopt standard operating manual
INSURANCE & YOU

NCRIB-LAC urges brokers to adopt standard operating manual

Joseph Inokotong

INSURANCE brokers have been advised to consider Standard Operating Manual (SOM) as a strategic tool for efficiency, compliance, risk reduction, and training supports that foster growth in the competitive insurance brokerage industry.

Leonard Akah, former Director Inspectorate Department, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) stated this while delivering a paper on ‘Code of Ethics and Operational Standard in Insurance Broking Firms: The Regulators’ Expectations’ at the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers Lagos Area Committee (NCRIB-LAC) March 2025 general meeting in Lagos.

He said standard operating manual is not just a procedural guide, but it ensures brokers operate in a professional, efficient and compliant manner, providing high-quality services to their clients, noting that it also defines the roles of key personnel within the brokerage, including their duties and reporting structures.

Akah listed other importance of SOM to include clients management, clients account policy, Know Your Customer compliance procedures; sales and policy management; compliance and regulatory requirements amongst others.

The brokers need SOM to ensure compliance with Insurance Act, consistency, enhanced operational efficiency by outlining clear procedures for operations; support consumers protection, reduce misunderstanding and disputes, and support business continuity amongst others.

Chairman of NCRIB-LAC, Oluremi Oduwole, noted that the Area Committee has been at the forefront driving ethical conducts amongst members, adding that members would continue to operate within the statutory regulated requirements.

Oduwole lauded the participants for showing up at the event and pledged that his administration would continue to build on the foundation laid by the founding fathers

Also at the event, winners of insurance teachers’ training conducted with a reinsurance expert, Kehinde Adeyemi, were awarded prizes, which included N100,000 each and enrollment for the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) professional examinations.

