NCPC to partner Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria on pilgrimage

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has promised that NCPC would collaborate with the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria in order to advance the cause of Christian pilgrimage.

He disclosed this recently in Abuja while playing host to the members of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria led by the Secretary General, Rev. Fr. Sam Jimi, in his office.

He commended the Catholic Church for their long history of pilgrimage, explaining that most of the holy sites in Israel and Rome are preserved by the Catholics. “By the special grace of God, we will work with you and give you the rapport you need.”

The NCPC boss therefore called on Nigerians to learn from the Catholic Church example. He further expatiated that the Catholic Church gives government what belongs to government and gives God what belongs to God.

Rev. Pam also affirmed that his working relationship with the Catholic Church over the years has been very cordial and would strive to strengthen the relationship.

He stressed that the essence of the coming of Christ to the world is reconciliation and as such there was need to ensure that peace reign in the church and in the nation.

According to him “without peace no government will succeed and no development will take place in an atmosphere of violence.”

He recalled with nostalgia the role he and the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama played in building peace in the Plateau State while he was still serving as the Archbishop of Jos Dioceses.

He affirmed that he would join hands with him to continue in building peace in Nigeria.

Rev. Pam assured his guests that he would be fair to all, adding that NCPC is non-denominational as it belongs to all Christians.”

He urged them to intensify their prayers to put an end to the menace of COVID 19 as prayer is the key to every problem.

Earlier, the Secretary General of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria Very, Rev. Fr. Sam Jimi, said they were in NCPC to congratulate him on his well-deserved appointment.

He stated that his appointment was an uplifting for the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as one of them had been chosen.

He explained that the sense of goodwill which had greeted his appointment was genuine therefore “we are here to support you” He added that such outpouring of good will would help to build Christian pilgrimage, Christian Faith and Christian unity.

