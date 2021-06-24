NCPC to begin pilgrimage to Jordan in July ― Rev Pam 

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said that the commission would commence its pilgrimage exercise to Jordan in July.

He disclosed this on Thursday while playing host to the Executive Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council at the NCPC Corporate headquarters, Abuja.

Rev. Yakubu hinted that every arrangement is being put in place to ensure a successful pilgrimage outing to Jordan in July 2021.

He also explained that every approval needed to commence the pilgrimage exercise to Jordan has been received by the commission.

He explained that there was the need for the government, religious leaders, traditional leaders and media practitioners to work in synergy to handle the crisis in Nigeria.

In his words, “the media is the medium that will sell the story in the right perspective that will bring about peace.”

The NCPC boss explained that Northern Nigeria has been faced with a lot of crisis and the Kaduna State NUJ is in a better position to rewrite the history of the region.

Rev. Pam urged the NUJ to be objective in their reportage and focus on the strength of Nigeria and concentrate less on its shortcomings.

“Let us focus and magnify the good deeds of our people and sell it to the outside world.” He added that “if we celebrate those who are doing a good job in this country, others will emulate their good deeds.”

The NCPC helmsman opined that the commission would continue to advocate for peace and national development.

According to him, “we will join hands together to engage the principal actors who have been influenced negatively and stop them from displaying their act of destruction.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Kaduna NUJ Council, Comrade Adamu Yusuf thanked Rev Pam, commended the NCPC boss for his visionary leadership style which is anchored on unity and oneness of Nigeria.

Comrade Yusuf further commended the NCPC boss for his initiative to see that pilgrims from Nigeria join their counterparts worldwide on pilgrimage to Jordan. According to him, “this is a welcome idea.”

He called on political appointees and heads of government agencies to emulate the leadership style of the NCPC boss in order to get the right things done.