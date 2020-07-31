NCPC stands better chance to bring Christians together — Rev Pam

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has said that the commission is in a better position to unite and bring Christians together.

Speaking while playing host to the Director of the FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr Dabara who paid him a congratulatory visit in his office in Abuja he affirmed that whatever they do as a commission has a negative or positive impact on the church thereby calling on all and sundry to always do things that will bring glory to the church”

He told Mr Vingo that as stakeholders, they would continue to meet minds to bring up sustainable agenda that will promote the cause of the commission, adding that their work was not just a profession or office work, but a divine call to serve God.

He further stressed the need to bring out talents to build NCPC, saying that the time had come to work together and collectively rebuild the image of our country and NCPC.

He thanked the FCT director and his team for accepting him as one of their own.

Earlier, the Director FCT Christian Pilgrim Welfare Board, Mr Vingo expressed satisfaction at the new office of the NCPC boss that God had given them an Executive Secretary from the body of the Conference of States which Rev Pam was a member while serving as the Chairman of the Plateau State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board.

He assured the NCPC boss that his Board would work closely with the team to better the image of the commission.

He affirmed that FCT had a lot of pilgrims last year outside the FCT because the Board is pilgrimage friendly and accommodating.

He solicited the cooperation of Rev Pam in fighting the menace of abscornment during pilgrimage which he described as “a dent on the image of Nigeria and Pilgrimage in particular.