NCPC signs MoU with service providers for 2025 pilgrimage

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has signed a contractual agreement with pilgrimage service providers for the 2025 pilgrimage exercise to Israel, Jordan, Rome, Greece, and Turkey.

The agreement was signed at the NCPC Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

The Executive Secretary of NCPC, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, signed the agreement with one air carrier and seven ground handlers who successfully passed the bidding and selection process.

Bishop Adegbite gave glory to God for the successful completion of the last pilgrimage exercise, which witnessed a total restoration in line with the theme “Pilgrimage of Renewed Hope for Total Restoration.”

While appreciating the success of the last pilgrimage exercise, Bishop Adegbite stressed the need for improvement and urged the service providers to ensure seamless coordination and organization of the pilgrimage exercise.

He disclosed that this year’s Easter pilgrimage exercise will commence in July, while the 2025 Main Pilgrimage will commence in November 2025 and last till February 2026.

Bishop Adegbite expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his continuous support for Christian pilgrimage and appreciated the support of the Board, Management, and staff of the Commission.

The Chairman of the Board of NCPC, Rt. Rev. Msgr. Cletus Gotan, in his remarks, thanked the service providers for their service during the last pilgrimage exercise and expressed optimism that necessary steps will be taken to remove bottlenecks and avoid unnecessary mistakes.

He also appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his support for Christian pilgrimage in Nigeria.

The service providers commended the Executive Secretary and the Board of the Commission for a transparent and excellent conduct of the bidding and selection process and assured the Commission of their best service delivery.

