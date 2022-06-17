NCPC reinvents pilgrimage with Israel, Jordan tour

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam has said that the Commission is reinventing its holy land tour as this would bethe first time Nigeria is embarking on Israel and Jordan pilgrimage.

He made this assertion at the flag off ceremony of the 2021 main pilgrimage exercise to Jordan and Israel at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport,Abuja on June 15.

Rev Pam charged Nigerians to always be willing to embrace change, according to him,” it was change that brought about the Jordan pilgrimage last year which was conducted successfully”. He therefore urged stakeholders to embrace the change as it comes and to also partner with the Commission to always make it successful.

He further explained that with the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic in 2020, it was perceived that pilgrimage would no longer be possible but with divine help, NCPC was able to conduct a successful pilgrmage in the Kingdom of Jordan amidst the pandemic which was the first of its kind.

The NCPC boss disclosed that the spiritual leader for this year’s pilgrimage exercise is Arch.Bishop Kaigama.

He also said,this year’s pilgrimage destination would be Israel, Jordan and Rome.

Pam admonished the intending pilgrims to be proud representatives of Nigeria and, as such, they should not disappoint the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office Dr Maurice Mbaeri in his speech, said, pilgrmage has always provided an avenue for followers of many religions to find their roots and spiritual fulfilment. He added that the Holy Book enjoins believers to participate in pilgrmage as part of their call.

He explained that in furtherance of this biblical injunction, the government of Nigeria had actively supported Christian pilgrimage by not only creating the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, but fully funding its activities and programmes.





According to him, Christian pilgrmage has over the years been modified and expanded in scope and operations. He therefore, commended the management of NCPC which is headed by Rev Yakubu Pam.

The Chairman of the Conference of States, Rev Isaiah Magaji in his vote of thanks, appreciated the efforts being put together to make this year’s pilgrmage a success. He admonished the intending, pilgrms to be of their best behaviour at the Holy Land and he prayed for safe arrival to the pilgrimage destination and also a hitch free and successful pilgrimage exercise.

