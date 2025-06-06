NCPC holds three-day staff retreat to evaluate, strategise for 2025 pilgrimage

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has hosted a three-day general staff retreat at CSS Global Integrated Farm in Gora, Nasarawa State, from June 3 to June 5, 2025.

The purpose of the retreat was to evaluate the performance of the 2024 main pilgrimage exercise and to strategize for the upcoming 2025 main pilgrimage exercise.

This year’s theme is “Entrenching Service and Satisfaction in Pilgrimage for Effective Service Delivery.”

Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Executive Secretary of NCPC, stated, “The retreat is intended to spiritually rejuvenate every member of staff and help us achieve breakthroughs in all our pilgrimage activities.

“We can only feel fulfilled when we provide excellent service. I encourage the staff to ensure they accomplish their objectives for attending the retreat by avoiding distractions and fully engaging with the activities.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of NCPC, Prof. Msgr. Cletus Gotan, emphasized “The retreat is an opportunity for us to assess our work. I urge all staff members to take their purpose for attending the retreat seriously and to represent God in everything they do. We need to move away from the ‘business as usual’ mindset.

‘‘This retreat will help us change our attitudes towards work and become more committed. I also encourage everyone to trust each other and maintain positive relationships in the workplace.”

The Executive Secretary commended Prof. John Kennedy Opara, the Chairman of CSS Global Integrated Farm, for hosting the retreat.

He acknowledged Opara’s foundational role as the pioneer Executive Secretary of NCPC and his innovative contributions to Nigeria’s agricultural sector, describing his tenure as having “an unblemished record.”

READ ALSO: NCPC airlifts batch 12 intending pilgrims to Israel, Jordan