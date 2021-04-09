NCPC boss receives two landmark awards in Abuja

THE Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam has been honoured with two landmark awards in Abuja by two reputable corporate bodies.

Rev Pam was conferred with the award of Fellow of the Association of Business Managers and Administrators of Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary was among the high profile Nigerians who were recipients of the fellowship award.

The Director of Administration of commission, Mr Barnabas Ali, represented the NCPC boss at the occasion while the Director of Operations of NCPC, Rev. Amos Yohanna received on behalf the Rev Pam an award from the Myrole Aid Mission in recognition of his efforts in Peace Building in Nigeria.

Myrole Aid Mission is an organisation established to positively affect the lives of the less privileged and the vulnerable in the society.

The two directors who represented the NCPC boss at the different events made a formal presentation and decoration of the Executive Secretary of NCPC, Rev Pam at his office in Abuja, at a mini ceremony attended by other directors of the commission.

