NCPC boss lauds Air Peace Airlines’ efficient service

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission Rev Yakubu Pam has commended Air Peace Airlines for its efficient service.

Pam, who gave the commendation recently, when the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Airlines, Mr Allen Onyema, paid a courtesy visit to the NCPC headquarters in Abuja, said “Air Peace Airlines remains one of the most efficient private Airlines in Nigeria.”

The NCPC boss affirmed that pilgrimage was about the airlift of pilgrims to the Holy Land. Therefore, he stressed that Air carriers are critical stakeholders in pilgrimage operations.

He thanked Mr Onyema for his desire to partner with the Commission. In his words “We are happy to partner with you in the airlift of Nigerian Pilgrims to the Holy land.”

He commended the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Airlines, Mr Onyema, for his compassion and service to humanity, describing him as a man of peace, who had done fantastically well in peacebuilding.

Rav Pam educated the airline boss on the pilgrimage programmes, including the Easter and general pilgrimage exercise to Israel, Greece and Rome.

He further explained that NCPC would be organising a Christian Leaders Peace Summit in Enugu on March 12, 2021 for the South East, re-affirming its stand on preaching peace because that is what Nigeria needs now.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of Air peace Airlines, Mr Onyema commended the NCPC boss for his track record of excellence over the years, describing him as a role model for the youth and an embodiment of true nationalism.

Onyema explained that he was in the commission to explore ways of collaboration in order to make Nigerian pilgrims come closer to God by participating in the airlift of pilgrims in the holy land.

He said that the Israeli government was working out ways for Air Peace Airlines to have direct flight to Israel.

He expressed his unalloyed support for Christian pilgrimage, saying “I support pilgrimage; it brings you closer to God. Pilgrimage is something we support; we are going to make it easy for us all.”

