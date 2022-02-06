NCP exempts three privatised firms from BPE’s monitoring

The National Council on Privatisation (NCP) has approved the delisting of three privatised enterprises from routine monitoring activities of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

This was after they had fulfilled their obligations as identified in the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) contained in the Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (SSAP) signed with the BPE.

The companies are; Federal Superphosphate Fertiliser Company (FSFC), Kaduna; Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN), Sokoto, and Ikoyi Hotel (now Southern Sun) Lagos.

Their delisting followed a request by the BPE to the NCP, chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, for approval at its maiden meeting for the year 2022 which held for two days in Abuja.

In its request, the Bureau noted that it had carried out a review of the enterprises in line with BPE’s mandate to manage post-privatisation issues of privatised public companies and was satisfied the core investors had ensured compliance with the covenants.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The BPE stated that it had developed standard processes and procedures for delisting privatised enterprises which all entities are bound to comply with before being recommended for delisting.

In assessing the now delisted enterprises, BPE said it reviewed all the data submitted by the Core Investors in Line with their KPIs as indicated in the SSPA and followed up with an on-the-spot assessment of the companies to validate the data submitted which showed excellent performance.

It would be recalled that FSFC was incorporated in September 1973 with an installed capacity of 100,000 metric tons per annum and privatised in 2005. It was handed over to the Core Investor, Messrs HEIKO Consortium in January 2006.

Similarly, Ikoyi Hotel also called Nigerian Hotels Limited was established in 1932 and owned 100 per cent by the Federal Government. It was privatised through Assets Sale to BETA Consortium Limited with a bid price of $13,867,000.000 and handed to the investor in 2003.

The Cement Company of Northern Nigeria Plc (CCNN), Sokoto was commissioned in 1967 with the Federal Government owning 45 per cent shares of the Company.

In 2000 the FG’s shares were divested through a strategic Core Investor sale/Initial Public Offer.

During its privatisation, an already existing shareholder and technical partner to CCNN, ScanCem/Dammnaz International Limited emerged as the core investor of the company. In 2010, the company was acquired by BUA international.

The Head, Public Communications of the BPE, Ibeh Uzoma Chidi said the delisted enterprises will be presented with their discharge certificates on a later date.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

NCP exempts three privatised firms from BPE’s monitoring

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

NCP exempts three privatised firms from BPE’s monitoring