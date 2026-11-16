NCoS: FG demands accountability, respect for inmates’ rights

The Federal Government has charged newly promoted officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to uphold accountability, respect inmates’ rights and maintain high standards of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, gave the charge on Monday in Abuja during the decoration of 6,207 newly promoted personnel of the service.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, the minister warned officers against abuse of authority, stressing that the powers entrusted to them must be exercised within the confines of the law and with respect for human dignity.

He said promotion, particularly to management positions, came with increased responsibilities and accountability for the effective administration of their respective commands.

Tunji-Ojo urged the officers to demonstrate leadership and take prompt action in addressing operational challenges rather than wait for directives.

“You are not going to be waiting for directives while things are going bad, because you will now be held responsible squarely because you are now management staff,” he said.

He emphasised that the correctional system was designed to reform and rehabilitate offenders and prepare them for successful reintegration into society, rather than focus exclusively on punishment.

“We do not imprison people anymore. We bring you in for corrections, we try to reform you and rehabilitate you, and send you back to the society much better than you were when you approached or came to our institution,” he said.

The minister also urged the newly promoted officers to take initiatives within the existing regulations and demonstrate effective leadership in tackling challenges confronting the service.

Meanwhile, the Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, disclosed that the promotion exercise involved 4,924 senior officers and 1,283 junior officers.

He said 1,281 Inspectors of Corrections were promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Corrections II, while 743 Chief Correctional Assistants were converted to Inspectors of Corrections after completing the prescribed conversion course.

Nwakuche announced that the service was institutionalising the Performance Management System (PMS) as the basis for assessing personnel for future promotions.

According to him, the framework will prioritise merit and productivity over length of service, with performance records, demonstrated competencies, achievement of assigned targets and measurable contributions to institutional objectives serving as key considerations for career progression.

He urged officers to make performance assessment part of their daily work culture rather than regard it as an annual paperwork exercise.

On professional conduct, the Controller-General cautioned the newly promoted personnel against allowing their elevated ranks to breed arrogance, intimidation or abuse of authority.

“Rank should deepen your sense of responsibility, not diminish your respect for others. Our uniform must inspire confidence, our conduct must command respect, and our institutions must reflect the values and aspirations of a modern correctional system,” he said.

Nwakuche expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his administration’s support for the service and commended the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) for facilitating the promotion exercise.