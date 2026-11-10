NCoS confirms escape of two inmates from Kogi correctional centre

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed the escape of two inmates from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Okene, Kogi State, assuring the public that efforts are underway to recapture them.

The inmates reportedly escaped from the facility on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

The Service disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by its National Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Corrections, Jane Osuji.

According to the statement, the Service has launched a coordinated manhunt in collaboration with relevant security agencies to ensure the prompt recapture of the fleeing inmates.

Osuji said the Controller-General of Corrections had ordered a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the escape, identify possible operational lapses and determine appropriate action.

The statement added that the Service was awaiting a comprehensive report on the incident to ascertain how the inmates escaped.

The Service assured members of the public that the incident was receiving the necessary attention and pledged to provide further updates as verified information became available.

The NCoS also appealed for public understanding, vigilance and cooperation in efforts to recapture the escapees.