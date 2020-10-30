NCMM boss promises to take museum promotion to banks, public places

The newly appointed Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Professor Abba Isa Tijani has promised to give national museums of unity across the country more relevance and promotion through innovative means.

The NCMM boss who disclosed to TravelpulseandMICE during a visit to the Museum of Unity Ibadan recently said he is very pleased with the situation of things at the museum, promising to look at innovative ways to take the richness of the museums closer to people for them to see and appreciate their heritage.

According to Professor Tijani, “My plan now is to work with the private sector, and we recently gathered with the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in opening the exhibition at Tera Culture, a private gallery where we also have our objects being displayed.

“So that is one of the collaborations we started just now and have this plans to work with individual galleries that will be able to display our collections for people to have access to these collections and understand the richness of our culture.

“With collaborative exhibition, we don’t have to bear all the cost of the exhibition, so through this interaction, we will be able to portray our activities to the communities.

“I am also looking at one interesting line where for example, we have banks across Nigeria and banks are one of these industries that we have a lot of people visiting them everyday and you have sometimes huge queues not only in the banking hall but at the ATMs.

“I’m thinking of collaborating with the banks so that we will be able to create a kind of gallery exhibition in all this banks so that the richness of our culture can also be display there for people who visit the bank will have the opportunity to see museums in the banks.”

