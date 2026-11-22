The National Council on Health (NCH) has approved the National Telemedicine Guidelines (2026), aimed at strengthening the framework for safe, ethical, secure and equitable telemedicine services across Nigeria’s public and private health sectors.

The National Telemedicine Guidelines (2026) were approved during the 67th NCH meeting, held from November 16 to 20 in Nasarawa State, with the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, serving as chairman of the council, and the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, as co-chairman.

Themed ‘From commitment to results: Delivering quality and equitable healthcare for all Nigerians’, the meeting emphasised the importance of achieving measurable improvements in healthcare delivery, particularly at the primary healthcare level, to ensure that all Nigerians have access to quality, affordable and equitable healthcare services.

Professor Pate spoke extensively on the purpose, background, justification and implementation arrangements of the guidelines, expressing hope that they would meet the digital health expectations of Nigerians.

The council noted that telemedicine initiatives in Nigeria remain fragmented, with gaps in governance, infrastructure, interoperability, financing, workforce capacity, data protection, cybersecurity and quality assurance.

The guidelines, according to the council, therefore provide harmonised minimum standards for planning, service delivery, oversight and monitoring within the wider national digital health agenda.

The NCH approved the adoption and nationwide implementation of the National Telemedicine Guidelines (2026) by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The council urged relevant regulatory bodies to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to enforce applicable standards, professional accountability, patient safety and compliance requirements within their respective mandates.

It also recommended the provision of appropriate national and subnational budget lines for telemedicine infrastructure, service delivery, training and workforce development.

Reacting to the NCH’s approval of the National Telemedicine Guidelines (2026), the founder of Mobihealth International, Dr Funmi Adewara, congratulated the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, technical working groups, development partners and everyone who worked tirelessly to make the approval possible.

“The approval of the National Telemedicine Guidelines (2026) is a historic milestone for telehealth in Nigeria. It is a defining milestone in our journey towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC), following years of advocacy, collaboration and tireless efforts by stakeholders,” she said.

Dr Adewara described the approved guidelines as a positive development that would help move the sector from policy to investment, from pilot projects to scale, and from innovation to impact.

However, she added: “But policy approval is only the beginning. Implementation is where real transformation happens.”

The Mobihealth founder also highlighted the implications of the approved National Telemedicine Guidelines (2026) for Nigeria’s health sector.

According to her, the guidelines would improve access to affordable, quality healthcare, particularly in rural and underserved communities, while providing clearer regulatory standards, safer clinical practices and opportunities to expand telemedicine beyond pilot projects.

She added that the guidelines would create opportunities for telemedicine reimbursement, cost optimisation and expanded healthcare coverage.

Other benefits, she said, included greater regulatory clarity, opportunities to attract patient capital for sustainable digital health businesses, and a pathway to move from fragmented pilot projects to sustainable, scalable healthcare programmes with measurable impact.

“Nigeria’s broader digital health and telemedicine market is projected to reach US$3.9 billion by 2031, according to Ken Research.

“This milestone presents an opportunity to unlock investment, strengthen public-private partnerships, and accelerate the integration of telemedicine into mainstream healthcare delivery,” she said.