NCF partners Unizik to plant economic trees

Nigeria Conservation Foundation(NCF) partners with Unizik to plant 10,000 economic trees for the protection and conservation of the environmental ecosystem.

The signing of the MoU took place at the Unizik council chambers, in Awka.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Professor Charles Esimone said the collaboration with NCF is in fulfillment of the already mapped out policy of the institution on environmental conservation and protection and promised to ensure that the partnership is sustained.

On his part, the Director-General of NCF, Dr. Joseph Onoja, who said NCF is forty years this year, described the partnership with Unizik as an action parked as the planting of ten thousand economic Trees will help develop and conserve the Unizik environment.

He posited that the Nigerian forest has been bedeviled by deforestation hence the need to engage in massive tree planting to promote forest reserve.

The Anambra Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Chinedu Odumegwu on his part said that such a partnership is in line with the mind of Governor Soludo, as one of the major five pillars is to develop the environment to build a green and clean Anambra State, which has flagged off tree planting with one household to one or two trees a year.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Anambra Erosion Watershed and Climate Change Agency(ANSEWCCA), Professor Phil Eze, applauded the partnership and was optimistic that with future collaboration with the agency, the Anambra environment will be conserved.

