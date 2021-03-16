NCF, NPS, BIOPAMA train park rangers, empower 240 community members

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), with the support of National Park Service trained 50 park rangers of Okomu National Park, Edo State,

Besides, it has also empowered 240 members of the neighbouring communities through two separate intensive capacity building workshops

The core objective of the training was to improve the security and tourism infrastructure for the effective management of the Park.

Other objectives include enhancement of the management and governance of priority Protected Areas (PA) by addressing existing limitations; enforce the legal framework required to achieve effective biodiversity conservation in PAs; support local communities’ initiatives aiming to enhance the livelihoods of local people whilst effectively contributing to PA management; and promote the ecotourism potential of the Park.

This was done with the financial contribution of the European Union and the African Caribbean Pacific (ACP) Group of states through the Biodiversity and Protected Areas Management (BIOPAMA) Programme.

Director-General of NCF, Dr Muhtari Aminu-Kano, represented by Dr. Joseph Onoja, a Director of Technical Programme, said the capacity building and donations of items were being done in order to enhance the protection of the park and also to aid data collection of the wildlife species.

