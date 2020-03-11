NCDMB, Shell Gas facility deal to create 30,000 jobs in two years

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) on Wednesday signed an agreement with Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) for the lease of one hectare of NCDMB’s land at Polaku, Bayelsa State, for the development of a Pressure Reduction and Metering Station by Shell.

The agreement was signed in Abuja by the Executive Secretary NCDMB, Engr. Kesiye Simbi Wabote and the Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG), Mr ED Ubong.

The Pressure Reduction and Metering Station will be used to distribute part of the gas from Shell’s Gbarain-Ubie Gas Plant for domestic utilisation.

In his remarks at the lease agreement signing ceremony, the Executive Secretary NCDMB, explained that the Board decided to use part of its land to catalyse the distribution and availability of natural gas to domestic gas to users within Bayelsa and neighboring states, in line with the agency’s vision to be a catalyst for the industrialisation of the Nigerian oil and gas industry and its linkage sectors.

According to him, the availability of natural gas will open up the corridor of opportunities for new and existing investors. He added that NCDMB is already in receipt of proposals for the location of power plants, CNG plants, and other manufacturing outfits in Polaku.

“With the extension of the gas pipeline network by SNG, more businesses can be supplied with natural gas thereby creating employment and enabling impactful economic activities. With this partnership, we expect 30,000 direct and indirect jobs to be created in construction, manufacturing, and services sector within the next two years,” he said.