NCDMB: Nigeria’s reforms attract over $10bn oil, gas investments in 3 years

Nigeria’s oil and gas industry has attracted investment commitments and projects valued at more than $10 billion in the past three years, following policy reforms and incentives introduced by the Federal Government, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has said.

The board attributed the investment inflow to targeted Executive Orders, strategic government incentives and regulatory reforms aimed at improving the business environment, strengthening investor confidence and enhancing the competitiveness of the country’s energy sector.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications, NCDMB, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi, disclosed this at a Strategic Leadership Roundtable Briefing held during the 2026 Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Ezeobi, who represented the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, said reforms implemented by key industry institutions, including NCDMB, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), had helped facilitate major investment decisions.

The roundtable, themed, “Delivering the Energy the World Needs: Recalibrating Upstream Projects,” brought together 21 global industry leaders to examine investment opportunities, project financing, delivery challenges and strategies for sustainable growth in the energy industry.

Ezeobi explained that NCDMB’s mandate of developing indigenous human and material capacities, ensuring compliance with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act and facilitating investments had contributed to the renewed interest in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

He identified sustained engagement with industry stakeholders, particularly operating companies, as another factor behind the recent Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) and major project developments.

Among the initiatives introduced by the Board to improve the operating environment, he cited the revised Nigerian Content Contracting Guidelines, which have streamlined project approval processes, and the Nigerian Content Equipment Certificate (NCEC) Guidelines.

According to him, the NCEC guidelines are designed to eliminate non-performing intermediary companies from industry operations while enabling Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to provide services directly for deepwater projects.

He said the measures were intended to reduce operational bottlenecks, improve efficiency and create opportunities for genuine technology owners and service providers to participate more effectively in the industry.

Ezeobi urged international operating and service companies to take advantage of the opportunities in Nigeria, assuring them of the Board’s continued support for investments that promote indigenous capacity development.

He said NCDMB would continue to foster an environment where international investments could thrive alongside Nigerian enterprises, with technology transfer strengthening domestic capabilities and major projects creating opportunities for local manufacturing and value addition.

The Nigerian delegation at the roundtable included the Managing Director of NNPC E&P Limited, Mr. Nicolas Foucart, and the Managing Director of NNPC 18 Operating Limited, Ms. Ibiyemi Asaolu.

Participants at the meeting also examined strategies for diversifying upstream financing, accelerating field assessments, strengthening project delivery mechanisms and increasing hydrocarbon recovery to support long-term industry growth.

Meanwhile, NCDMB used its exhibition booth at the 2026 ADIPEC Conference to showcase Nigeria’s local content framework, explain its regulatory processes to international stakeholders and engage prospective investors in the country’s oil and gas industry.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and the Chairman of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Engr. Wole Ogunsanya, were among the Nigerian stakeholders who visited the Board’s exhibition stand.

Lokpobiri challenged NCDMB to collaborate with relevant industry agencies to mount a stronger Nigerian showcase at major international oil and gas conferences to project the country’s investment opportunities and attract more foreign investors.