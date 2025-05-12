NCDF $1bn investment in affordable housing, agric, renewable energy, infrastructure, others, kicks-off

The Nigerian Capital Development Fund (NCDF) has announced the commencement of its landmark $1 billion investment aimed at accelerating inclusive economic growth and sustainable development across Nigeria.

NCDF, one of the leading impact investment and development platforms, declared that its rolled out suite of groundbreaking programmes aim at transforming the nation’s socio-economic landscape.

The programme, it added was structured to deploy capital across six strategic sectors: Renewable Energy, Affordable Housing, Healthcare, Infrastructure, Agriculture, Financial Inclusion Services, Startups and Innovation Financing.

As a specialised impact investment and fund management institution, NCDF is deploying the funds through innovative Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), blended finance structures, and diaspora capital mobilisation frameworks.

According to NCDF, the programme is already underway and is aligned with Nigeria’s national development priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“This initiative is more than an investment programme – it is a commitment to unlocking Nigeria’s vast potential by addressing the country’s most pressing development needs through structured capital and impactful partnerships.

“With this fund, we are creating opportunities for millions of Nigerians while delivering bankable projects that meet global investment standards,” said Mr. Hareter Babatunde Oralusi, Executive Chairman of NCDF.

He highlighted that the programme would focus on key sectors like renewable energy with investment in scalable clean energy infrastructure to support rural electrification, industrial growth, and climate resilience.

The focus on affordable housing would lead to the development of over 10,000 housing units under the Diaspora Affordable Housing Programme, in partnership with state governments and diaspora stakeholders.

Investment in healthcare would entail expansion and modernisation of health facilities, diagnostic centres, and digital health platforms, while in agriculture involves financing agro-processing hubs and value-chain infrastructure to improve productivity and food security.

The vision of financial inclusion entails enabling access to microinsurance, agency banking, and digital financial services for underserved populations.

Startup and SME financing would be realised through the NCDF Opportunity Growth Fund; the programme supports tech-enabled, high-growth enterprises across key sectors.

The NCDF is leading a new era of inclusive national development through institutional engagement and co-investment opportunities from affordable housing to venture funding and clean energy partnerships.

NCDF said it is actively partnering with federal and state governments, development finance institutions (DFIs), sovereign wealth entities, and private equity stakeholders to co-finance viable, impact-driven projects.

It stated that the fund’s governance model ensures transparency, regulatory compliance, and dual return outcomes—financial and social.

This investment initiative also offers diaspora communities a credible and risk-managed opportunity to reinvest in Nigeria’s future through housing, enterprise, and community development.

NCDF invites global institutional investors, DFIs, and strategic partners to participate in this ambitious programme that places impact and sustainability at its core.

The Nigerian Capital Development Fund (NCDF) is a licensed impact investment and fund management organisation focused on financing inclusive development across Nigeria.

NCDF specialises in the design and management of blended capital funds, PPPs, and diaspora engagement vehicles targeting infrastructure, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment.

With strategic initiatives across housing, entrepreneurship, clean energy, infrastructure, diaspora investment, and sustainable finance, NCDF affirmed it is actively reshaping the future of Nigeria – one initiative at a time.

Operating under the vision of inclusive growth through innovation and impact, NCDF stated that it is committed to empowering individuals, communities, and institutions through projects that generate measurable social and economic returns.

