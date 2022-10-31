NCDC warns Nigerians against non-essential travel to Uganda over Ebola

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) has advised Nigerians to avoid all but essential travel to Uganda until public health authorities have determined the outbreak to be contained.

The NCDC made the announcement in a public health advisory signed by its Director-General, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa on Monday.

“When travel to Uganda is unavoidable, travellers are advised to avoid contact with obviously sick persons or suspected cases of Ebola.

“The Port Health Services of the Federal Ministry of Health has scaled up the screening of passengers returning from Uganda at Points of entry.

“Travellers to Nigeria with recent travel history to Uganda.

“Persons already in Nigeria but with recent travel history to or transit through Uganda within the past 21 days who experience symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, sore throat, diarrhoea, weakness, vomiting, stomach pain, or unexplained bleeding or bruising should promptly call 6232 or state ministry of health hotlines for assessment and testing. Such persons should not visit health facilities by themselves to avoid further spread through the shared transport system (public or private).

“They would be visited at home by dedicated responders for assessment and transported through the designated transport arrangement to the designated treatment centre when required.

“Intending travellers to Nigeria with the above-stated symptoms before departure should not travel to Nigeria but call to report promptly to Port Health Authorities and/or designated health authorities in the country of departure for testing and care.

“Inbound travellers to Nigeria with a recent travel history to or through Uganda without symptoms on departure but who become unwell while on transit are required to avoid contact with people and to report to the Port Health Services on arrival at the point of entry to Nigeria.

“Travellers with a travel history to Uganda who show no symptoms on arrival should provide accurate information on the NITP platform to ensure follow-up from health workers. If any of the earlier-mentioned symptoms develop anytime within 21 days of arrival in Nigeria, please.”

It was gathered that the ongoing outbreak of the Sudan strain Ebola virus disease in Uganda was declared on September 20, 2022.

As of October 29, 2022, the Uganda Ministry of Health had reported 128 confirmed cases and 34 deaths.

