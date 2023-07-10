The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention(NCDC) has tasked media organizations on accurate reporting of epidemics to combat public health challenges in Nigeria effectively.

The Director General of NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, in his speech at the Media EIS Program Press Conference in Abuja, emphasized that the media played a vital role in disseminating information to every corner of the country, whether through traditional or social media otherwise known as new media.

Speaking further, Adetifa described the danger of the “infodemic” as an excessive amount of incorrect information that spreads rapidly, particularly through social media.

Adetifa, therefore, urged journalists to recognize the potential consequences of their headlines and stories, stressing that inaccurate information can directly result in citizens suffering or even losing their lives.