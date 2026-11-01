NCDC: Samples of two suspected Ebola cases in Adamawa test negative

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed that samples collected from two individuals suspected of having Ebola Disease in Adamawa State tested negative after two rounds of laboratory testing.

The agency disclosed this in a statement shared via the agency’s social media page (X) on October 31, 2026, and signed by its Director-General, Dr Jide Idris, stating that the agency is working with the Adamawa State Government, through the State Ministry of Health and Human Services, to investigate the reported suspected cases in Yola.

“The report was received by the Adamawa State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) in the early hours of October 30, following the identification of two individuals presenting with symptoms suggestive of Ebola,” the NCDC explained, adding that the individuals had been isolated and appropriate public health measures initiated while samples were collected for laboratory testing to determine the cause of their illness.

“Fortunately, the samples turned out negative for EBV after two rounds of testing,” the statement said.

Idris commended the Adamawa State Commissioner for Health and his team for their proactive response, adding that the NCDC would continue to provide technical support to strengthen the state’s response operations.

He clarified that there was currently no laboratory-confirmed Ebola case in Adamawa State, noting that the index case previously confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory remained the only confirmed case reported in Nigeria.

The NCDC urged members of the public to remain calm and avoid sharing unverified information or speculation about the situation. It advised Nigerians to rely on official government and public health communication channels for updates.

The agency also advised anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, severe weakness, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding, particularly after relevant exposure, to seek immediate medical attention and inform healthcare workers of their travel or contact history.

It warned against self-medication and urged individuals to follow the advice of healthcare professionals.

The NCDC said it would continue to monitor the situation in collaboration with the Adamawa State Government and other relevant stakeholders, providing updates as verified information becomes available.