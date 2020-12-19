NCDC confirms 920 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 77,933

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
NCDC confirms 920 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 920 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 77,933.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

920 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-308 FCT-207 Kaduna-179 Plateau-46 Niger-43 Adamawa-26 Sokoto-18 Rivers-16 Yobe-15 Enugu-13 Kano-13 Ogun-12 Delta-10 Edo-5 Osun-3 Oyo-3 Anambra-2 Ekiti-1.”

COVID-19 Infections Surge Again As Nigeria Records Highest Weekly Cases In Four Months

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 3,817 new COVID-19 infections which is the highest the country has recorded in over four months, Tribune Online analysis shows…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

NCDC confirms 920 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 77,933

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…

NCDC confirms 920 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 77,933

Comments

