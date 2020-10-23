NCDC confirms 77 new cases of COVID-19, total rises to 61,882

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 77 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,882.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Friday.

“On the 23rd of October 2020, 77 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 61882 cases have been confirmed, 57190 cases have been discharged and 1129 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 77 new cases are reported from 11 states – Lagos (71), Kaduna (20), Rivers (19), FCT (4), Osun (3), Ondo (2), Sokoto (2), Kwara (2), Benue (2), Imo (1), Ogun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos20,78991819,664207
FCT5,9485335,33679
Plateau3,5943213,24033
Oyo3,4238252,55642
Rivers2,765792,62759
Edo2,648182,522108
Kaduna2,605782,48542
Ogun1,9901791,78229
Delta1,812261,73749
Kano1,74151,68254
Ondo1,661401,58536
Enugu1,314241,26921
Kwara1,067221,01926
Ebonyi1,04981,01130
Katsina9484587924
Osun9223187120
Abia898188728
Gombe88311174725
Borno745470536
Bauchi710069614
Imo6142258012
Benue4864043511
Nasarawa47814032513
Bayelsa403138121
Ekiti32973166
Jigawa325630811
Akwa Ibom29532848
Anambra2771024819
Niger2741324912
Adamawa257922919
Sokoto164214517
Taraba122131036
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Yobe826688
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

