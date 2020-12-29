NCDC confirms 749 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 85,560

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 749 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 85,560.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

749 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-299 Plateau-131 Kaduna-83 FCT-74 Kwara-35 Sokoto-26 Edo-18 Kano-17 Katsina-16 Delta-11 Nasarawa-10 Ondo-9 Bauchi-9 Rivers-5 Akwa Ibom-3 Jigawa-1 Osun-1 Ekiti-1.”

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday.

