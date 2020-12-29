NCDC confirms 749 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 85,560

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 749 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 85,560.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“749 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-299 Plateau-131 Kaduna-83 FCT-74 Kwara-35 Sokoto-26 Edo-18 Kano-17 Katsina-16 Delta-11 Nasarawa-10 Ondo-9 Bauchi-9 Rivers-5 Akwa Ibom-3 Jigawa-1 Osun-1 Ekiti-1.”

749 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-299

Plateau-131

Kaduna-83

FCT-74

Kwara-35

Sokoto-26

Edo-18

Kano-17

Katsina-16

Delta-11

Nasarawa-10

Ondo-9

Bauchi-9

Rivers-5

Akwa Ibom-3

Jigawa-1

Osun-1

Ekiti-1 85,560 confirmed

71,937 discharged

1,267 deaths pic.twitter.com/fWlJdFbFdj — NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 29, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 5,571 fresh COVID-19 infections which is now the highest weekly cases the country has ever recorded, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

NCDC confirms 749 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 85,560

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday.

NCDC confirms 749 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 85,560