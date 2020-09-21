NCDC confirms 195 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 57,437

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 195 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57,437.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 21st of September 2020, 195 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 57437 cases have been confirmed, 48674 cases have been discharged and 1100 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 195 new cases are reported from 11 states- Enugu (51), Gombe (40), Lagos (39), Plateau (23), FCT (15), Rivers (12), Kaduna (8), Ondo (3), Bauchi (2), Edo (1), Ogun (1).”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,982 3,531 15,246 205 FCT 5,566 569 4,921 76 Plateau 3,254 819 2,404 31 Oyo 3,231 990 2,202 39 Edo 2,612 78 2,427 107 Kaduna 2,356 95 2,227 34 Rivers 2,255 50 2,146 59 Delta 1,799 112 1,638 49 Ogun 1,767 20 1,719 28 Kano 1,734 24 1,656 54 Ondo 1,600 50 1,515 35 Enugu 1,285 98 1,166 21 Ebonyi 1,038 1 1,007 30 Kwara 1,025 75 925 25 Abia 881 26 847 8 Katsina 848 367 457 24 Gombe 839 104 710 25 Osun 817 17 783 17 Borno 741 2 703 36 Bauchi 691 19 658 14 Imo 562 333 217 12 Benue 473 50 413 10 Nasarawa 448 110 325 13 Bayelsa 394 3 370 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Ekiti 317 17 294 6 Akwa Ibom 288 12 268 8 Niger 254 10 232 12 Adamawa 234 20 198 16 Anambra 232 29 184 19 Sokoto 161 2 142 17 Taraba 95 16 73 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 85 2 74 9 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 75 8 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

