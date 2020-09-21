NCDC confirms 195 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 57,437

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 195 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57,437.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 21st of September 2020, 195 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 57437 cases have been confirmed, 48674 cases have been discharged and 1100 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 195 new cases are reported from 11 states- Enugu (51), Gombe (40), Lagos (39), Plateau (23), FCT (15), Rivers (12), Kaduna (8), Ondo (3), Bauchi (2), Edo (1), Ogun (1).”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos18,9823,53115,246205
FCT5,5665694,92176
Plateau3,2548192,40431
Oyo3,2319902,20239
Edo2,612782,427107
Kaduna2,356952,22734
Rivers2,255502,14659
Delta1,7991121,63849
Ogun1,767201,71928
Kano1,734241,65654
Ondo1,600501,51535
Enugu1,285981,16621
Ebonyi1,03811,00730
Kwara1,0257592525
Abia881268478
Katsina84836745724
Gombe83910471025
Osun8171778317
Borno741270336
Bauchi6911965814
Imo56233321712
Benue4735041310
Nasarawa44811032513
Bayelsa394337021
Jigawa322330811
Ekiti317172946
Akwa Ibom288122688
Niger2541023212
Adamawa2342019816
Anambra2322918419
Sokoto161214217
Taraba9516736
Kebbi931848
Cross River852749
Zamfara780735
Yobe758598
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded Low Cases, Deaths, More Recoveries Last Week

Last week, Nigeria recorded the lowest COVID-19(Coronavirus) infections in over six weeks, Tribune Online reports.

For three weeks, the weekly figure has been fluctuating. In the first week of September, the cases reduced, followed by a week of increase and another week of reduction.

BREAKING: EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Declared Winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, as the winner of the governorship election in Edo State…

JUST IN: Emir Of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, Dies At 84

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84. His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness…

