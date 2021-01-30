NCDC confirms 1,883 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 130,557

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,883 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 130,557.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.
“On the 30th of January 2021, 1883 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 130557 cases have been confirmed, 103712 cases have been discharged and 1578 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 1883 new cases are reported from 23 states- Lagos (1040), FCT (298), Anambra (86), Rivers (54), Taraba (45), Ogun (42), Oyo (40), Akwa Ibom (38), Sokoto (30), Ebonyi (30), Imo (28), Kaduna (28), Osun (27), Kano (21), Benue (19), Edo (17), Gombe (15), Ekiti (9), Delta (8), Jigawa (3), Kwara (2), Bayelsa (2) and Plateau (1).
“Our discharges today includes 461 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|48,919
|8,576
|40,032
|311
|FCT
|16,863
|5,759
|10,978
|126
|Plateau
|7,892
|671
|7,168
|53
|Kaduna
|7,603
|531
|7,015
|57
|Oyo
|5,404
|1,194
|4,127
|83
|Rivers
|5,260
|736
|4,445
|79
|Edo
|3,779
|603
|3,037
|139
|Ogun
|3,356
|533
|2,780
|43
|Kano
|2,952
|343
|2,532
|77
|Delta
|2,323
|534
|1,737
|52
|Ondo
|2,288
|237
|2,000
|51
|Kwara
|1,936
|346
|1,549
|41
|Katsina
|1,838
|110
|1,701
|27
|Nasarawa
|1,764
|1,426
|325
|13
|Enugu
|1,738
|296
|1,421
|21
|Gombe
|1,606
|121
|1,443
|42
|Osun
|1,516
|348
|1,136
|32
|Ebonyi
|1,423
|182
|1,211
|30
|Abia
|1,220
|114
|1,094
|12
|Bauchi
|1,142
|8
|1,117
|17
|Imo
|1,116
|263
|835
|18
|Borno
|946
|136
|774
|36
|Anambra
|893
|540
|334
|19
|Benue
|848
|284
|544
|20
|Akwa Ibom
|845
|295
|540
|10
|Sokoto
|748
|55
|667
|26
|Niger
|688
|257
|417
|14
|Bayelsa
|669
|69
|576
|24
|Adamawa
|631
|363
|240
|28
|Ekiti
|568
|96
|464
|8
|Jigawa
|460
|59
|390
|11
|Taraba
|412
|83
|314
|15
|Kebbi
|267
|51
|203
|13
|Yobe
|241
|34
|199
|8
|Zamfara
|203
|10
|185
|8
|Cross River
|195
|4
|179
|12
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
1,883 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-1040
FCT-298
Anambra-86
Rivers-54
Taraba-45
Ogun-42
Oyo-40
Akwa Ibom-38
Sokoto-30
Ebonyi-30
Imo-28
Kaduna-28
Osun-27
Kano-21
Benue-19
Edo-17
Gombe-15
Ekiti-9
Delta-8
Jigawa-3
Kwara-2
Bayelsa-2
Plateau-1 pic.twitter.com/XXXNLXbFsl
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) January 30, 2021
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Nigeria Recorded More COVID-19 Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week
Again, Nigeria new weekly COVID-19 infections have witnessed yet another significant increase, Tribune Online analysis shows.
The second wave of the pandemic was officially announced after the infections began to rise in the first week of December…
NCDC confirms 1883 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 130,557
ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…
NCDC confirms 1883 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 130,557