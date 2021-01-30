NCDC confirms 1,883 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 130,557

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,883 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 130,557.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 30th of January 2021, 1883 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 130557 cases have been confirmed, 103712 cases have been discharged and 1578 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1883 new cases are reported from 23 states- Lagos (1040), FCT (298), Anambra (86), Rivers (54), Taraba (45), Ogun (42), Oyo (40), Akwa Ibom (38), Sokoto (30), Ebonyi (30), Imo (28), Kaduna (28), Osun (27), Kano (21), Benue (19), Edo (17), Gombe (15), Ekiti (9), Delta (8), Jigawa (3), Kwara (2), Bayelsa (2) and Plateau (1).

“Our discharges today includes 461 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos48,9198,57640,032311
FCT16,8635,75910,978126
Plateau7,8926717,16853
Kaduna7,6035317,01557
Oyo5,4041,1944,12783
Rivers5,2607364,44579
Edo3,7796033,037139
Ogun3,3565332,78043
Kano2,9523432,53277
Delta2,3235341,73752
Ondo2,2882372,00051
Kwara1,9363461,54941
Katsina1,8381101,70127
Nasarawa1,7641,42632513
Enugu1,7382961,42121
Gombe1,6061211,44342
Osun1,5163481,13632
Ebonyi1,4231821,21130
Abia1,2201141,09412
Bauchi1,14281,11717
Imo1,11626383518
Borno94613677436
Anambra89354033419
Benue84828454420
Akwa Ibom84529554010
Sokoto7485566726
Niger68825741714
Bayelsa6696957624
Adamawa63136324028
Ekiti568964648
Jigawa4605939011
Taraba4128331415
Kebbi2675120313
Yobe241341998
Zamfara203101858
Cross River195417912
Kogi5032

