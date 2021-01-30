NCDC confirms 1,883 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 130,557

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,883 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 130,557.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 30th of January 2021, 1883 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 130557 cases have been confirmed, 103712 cases have been discharged and 1578 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1883 new cases are reported from 23 states- Lagos (1040), FCT (298), Anambra (86), Rivers (54), Taraba (45), Ogun (42), Oyo (40), Akwa Ibom (38), Sokoto (30), Ebonyi (30), Imo (28), Kaduna (28), Osun (27), Kano (21), Benue (19), Edo (17), Gombe (15), Ekiti (9), Delta (8), Jigawa (3), Kwara (2), Bayelsa (2) and Plateau (1).

“Our discharges today includes 461 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 48,919 8,576 40,032 311 FCT 16,863 5,759 10,978 126 Plateau 7,892 671 7,168 53 Kaduna 7,603 531 7,015 57 Oyo 5,404 1,194 4,127 83 Rivers 5,260 736 4,445 79 Edo 3,779 603 3,037 139 Ogun 3,356 533 2,780 43 Kano 2,952 343 2,532 77 Delta 2,323 534 1,737 52 Ondo 2,288 237 2,000 51 Kwara 1,936 346 1,549 41 Katsina 1,838 110 1,701 27 Nasarawa 1,764 1,426 325 13 Enugu 1,738 296 1,421 21 Gombe 1,606 121 1,443 42 Osun 1,516 348 1,136 32 Ebonyi 1,423 182 1,211 30 Abia 1,220 114 1,094 12 Bauchi 1,142 8 1,117 17 Imo 1,116 263 835 18 Borno 946 136 774 36 Anambra 893 540 334 19 Benue 848 284 544 20 Akwa Ibom 845 295 540 10 Sokoto 748 55 667 26 Niger 688 257 417 14 Bayelsa 669 69 576 24 Adamawa 631 363 240 28 Ekiti 568 96 464 8 Jigawa 460 59 390 11 Taraba 412 83 314 15 Kebbi 267 51 203 13 Yobe 241 34 199 8 Zamfara 203 10 185 8 Cross River 195 4 179 12 Kogi 5 0 3 2

