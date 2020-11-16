NCDC confirms 157 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 65,305

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 157 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 65,305.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Monday night.

“On the 16th of November 2020, 157 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria,

Till date, 65,305 cases have been confirmed, 61,162 cases have been discharged and 1,163 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,

The 157 new cases are reported from 9 states- Lagos (97), Oyo (37), Kaduna (9), Bayelsa (3), Edo (3), Ekiti (3), Ondo (2), Osun (2) and Plateau (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 22,501 1,213 21,068 220 FCT 6,372 420 5,870 82 Plateau 3,720 53 3,634 33 Oyo 3,654 399 3,210 45 Rivers 2,914 97 2,758 59 Kaduna 2,773 67 2,661 45 Edo 2,688 17 2,559 112 Ogun 2,101 81 1,989 31 Delta 1,823 37 1,737 49 Kano 1,764 20 1,690 54 Ondo 1,722 98 1,585 39 Enugu 1,332 21 1,290 21 Kwara 1,084 29 1,028 27 Ebonyi 1,055 6 1,019 30 Katsina 965 12 929 24 Osun 942 18 904 20 Gombe 938 56 857 25 Abia 926 9 908 9 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 744 22 708 14 Imo 648 23 613 12 Benue 493 22 460 11 Nasarawa 485 147 325 13 Bayelsa 426 23 382 21 Ekiti 346 14 326 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 319 21 289 9 Niger 286 10 264 12 Anambra 285 1 265 19 Adamawa 261 4 238 19 Sokoto 165 0 148 17 Taraba 155 20 129 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 89 2 78 9 Yobe 82 6 68 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

157 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-97

Oyo-37

Kaduna -9

Bayelsa-3

Edo-3

Ekiti-3

Ondo-2

Osun-2

Plateau-1 65,305 confirmed

61,162 discharged

1,163 deaths pic.twitter.com/rzsqLNDXqk — NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 16, 2020

