NCDC confirms 157 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 65,305

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 157 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 65,305.
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Monday night.
“On the 16th of November 2020, 157 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria,
Till date, 65,305 cases have been confirmed, 61,162 cases have been discharged and 1,163 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,
The 157 new cases are reported from 9 states- Lagos (97), Oyo (37), Kaduna (9), Bayelsa (3), Edo (3), Ekiti (3), Ondo (2), Osun (2) and Plateau (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|22,501
|1,213
|21,068
|220
|FCT
|6,372
|420
|5,870
|82
|Plateau
|3,720
|53
|3,634
|33
|Oyo
|3,654
|399
|3,210
|45
|Rivers
|2,914
|97
|2,758
|59
|Kaduna
|2,773
|67
|2,661
|45
|Edo
|2,688
|17
|2,559
|112
|Ogun
|2,101
|81
|1,989
|31
|Delta
|1,823
|37
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,764
|20
|1,690
|54
|Ondo
|1,722
|98
|1,585
|39
|Enugu
|1,332
|21
|1,290
|21
|Kwara
|1,084
|29
|1,028
|27
|Ebonyi
|1,055
|6
|1,019
|30
|Katsina
|965
|12
|929
|24
|Osun
|942
|18
|904
|20
|Gombe
|938
|56
|857
|25
|Abia
|926
|9
|908
|9
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Bauchi
|744
|22
|708
|14
|Imo
|648
|23
|613
|12
|Benue
|493
|22
|460
|11
|Nasarawa
|485
|147
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|426
|23
|382
|21
|Ekiti
|346
|14
|326
|6
|Jigawa
|325
|6
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|319
|21
|289
|9
|Niger
|286
|10
|264
|12
|Anambra
|285
|1
|265
|19
|Adamawa
|261
|4
|238
|19
|Sokoto
|165
|0
|148
|17
|Taraba
|155
|20
|129
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|89
|2
|78
|9
|Yobe
|82
|6
|68
|8
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
