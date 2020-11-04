NCDC confirms 155 new COVID-19 cases, total now 63,328

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 155 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 63,328.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday night.

“On the 4th of November 2020, 155 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 63328 cases have been confirmed, 59675 cases have been discharged and 1155 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 155 new cases are reported from 10 states- Lagos (85), FCT (23), Ondo (18), Ogun (8), Kaduna (5), Oyo (5), Taraba (5), Kano (3), Rivers (2), Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 21,483 752 20,511 220 FCT 6,165 690 5,393 82 Plateau 3,652 68 3,551 33 Oyo 3,461 212 3,205 44 Rivers 2,846 90 2,697 59 Edo 2,669 23 2,536 110 Kaduna 2,668 42 2,583 43 Ogun 2,061 102 1,929 30 Delta 1,816 30 1,737 49 Kano 1,752 14 1,684 54 Ondo 1,687 65 1,585 37 Enugu 1,314 24 1,269 21 Kwara 1,069 23 1,020 26 Ebonyi 1,049 8 1,011 30 Katsina 953 1 928 24 Gombe 938 56 857 25 Osun 930 12 898 20 Abia 919 4 906 9 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 715 5 696 14 Imo 619 22 583 14 Benue 493 22 460 11 Nasarawa 483 145 325 13 Bayelsa 413 11 381 21 Ekiti 335 9 320 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 295 0 287 8 Anambra 277 10 248 19 Niger 277 6 259 12 Adamawa 257 0 238 19 Sokoto 165 0 148 17 Taraba 151 30 115 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Yobe 82 6 68 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

155 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-85

FCT-23

Ondo-18

Ogun-8

Kaduna-5

Oyo-5

Taraba-5

Kano-3

Rivers-2

Bauchi-1 63,328 confirmed

59,675 discharged

1,155 deaths pic.twitter.com/fc6UUuVKpg — NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 4, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Cases, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries increased last week compared to the previous week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, October 25 to 31, the 44th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, a total of 1,390 patients recovered and were discharged last week, compared to 724 who were discharged in the previous week.

USElection2020: Is It Trump Or Biden?

THE United States election between Republican and current President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes place today, November 3rd and is on course to witness the highest turnout in a century with more than 95 million people already cast their ballots in early voting.

NCDC confirms 155 new COVID-19 cases, total now 63,328

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday.

NCDC confirms 155 new COVID-19 cases, total now 63,328