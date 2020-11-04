NCDC confirms 155 new COVID-19 cases, total now 63,328

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 155 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 63,328.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday night.

“On the 4th of November 2020, 155 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 63328 cases have been confirmed, 59675 cases have been discharged and 1155 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 155 new cases are reported from 10 states- Lagos (85), FCT (23), Ondo (18), Ogun (8), Kaduna (5), Oyo (5), Taraba (5), Kano (3), Rivers (2), Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos21,48375220,511220
FCT6,1656905,39382
Plateau3,652683,55133
Oyo3,4612123,20544
Rivers2,846902,69759
Edo2,669232,536110
Kaduna2,668422,58343
Ogun2,0611021,92930
Delta1,816301,73749
Kano1,752141,68454
Ondo1,687651,58537
Enugu1,314241,26921
Kwara1,069231,02026
Ebonyi1,04981,01130
Katsina953192824
Gombe9385685725
Osun9301289820
Abia91949069
Borno745470536
Bauchi715569614
Imo6192258314
Benue4932246011
Nasarawa48314532513
Bayelsa4131138121
Ekiti33593206
Jigawa325630811
Akwa Ibom29502878
Anambra2771024819
Niger277625912
Adamawa257023819
Sokoto165014817
Taraba151301156
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Yobe826688
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Cases, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries increased last week compared to the previous week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, October 25 to 31, the 44th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, a total of 1,390 patients recovered and were discharged last week, compared to 724 who were discharged in the previous week.

USElection2020: Is It Trump Or Biden?

THE United States election between Republican and current President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes place today, November 3rd and is on course to witness the highest turnout in a century with more than 95 million people already cast their ballots in early voting.

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday.

