NCDC confirms 1,483 new COVID-19 infections, total now 118,138

By Tribune Online
NCDC confirms 1483 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,964 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 118,138.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 22nd of January 2021, 1483 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 118138 cases have been confirmed, 94150 cases have been discharged and 1490 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1483 new cases are reported from 23 states- Kaduna (545), FCT (235), Plateau (127), Nasarawa (80), Oyo (72), Delta (65), Rivers (64), Kano (46), Ogun (46), Bayelsa (30), Gombe (30), Abia (28), Osun (27), Edo (25), Ondo (14), Sokoto (12), Zamfara (10), Bauchi (8), Imo (5), Jigawa (4), Ekiti (4), Borno (4) and Niger (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos43,2518,51134,457283
FCT15,5064,49010,897119
Plateau7,2516976,50252
Kaduna7,1761,1106,01056
Oyo4,9567944,09072
Rivers4,7457893,87977
Edo3,4614322,896133
Ogun3,1064772,59039
Kano2,7303252,33273
Delta2,2214321,73752
Ondo2,1671212,00046
Kwara1,7542931,42437
Katsina1,723521,64427
Enugu1,6442481,37521
Gombe1,5671881,33742
Nasarawa1,4901,15232513
Osun1,3482671,05427
Ebonyi1,3022001,07230
Abia1,162811,06912
Bauchi1,120401,06317
Imo91712477617
Borno8746477436
Akwa Ibom72525745810
Benue69416351318
Sokoto6899856526
Bayelsa6558155024
Anambra63428033420
Adamawa60834423826
Niger58916241314
Ekiti495614268
Jigawa4414238811
Taraba2967121312
Kebbi2675120313
Yobe21161978
Zamfara179141605
Cross River179116612
Kogi5032

