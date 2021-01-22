NCDC confirms 1,483 new COVID-19 infections, total now 118,138

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,964 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 118,138.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 22nd of January 2021, 1483 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 118138 cases have been confirmed, 94150 cases have been discharged and 1490 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1483 new cases are reported from 23 states- Kaduna (545), FCT (235), Plateau (127), Nasarawa (80), Oyo (72), Delta (65), Rivers (64), Kano (46), Ogun (46), Bayelsa (30), Gombe (30), Abia (28), Osun (27), Edo (25), Ondo (14), Sokoto (12), Zamfara (10), Bauchi (8), Imo (5), Jigawa (4), Ekiti (4), Borno (4) and Niger (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 43,251 8,511 34,457 283 FCT 15,506 4,490 10,897 119 Plateau 7,251 697 6,502 52 Kaduna 7,176 1,110 6,010 56 Oyo 4,956 794 4,090 72 Rivers 4,745 789 3,879 77 Edo 3,461 432 2,896 133 Ogun 3,106 477 2,590 39 Kano 2,730 325 2,332 73 Delta 2,221 432 1,737 52 Ondo 2,167 121 2,000 46 Kwara 1,754 293 1,424 37 Katsina 1,723 52 1,644 27 Enugu 1,644 248 1,375 21 Gombe 1,567 188 1,337 42 Nasarawa 1,490 1,152 325 13 Osun 1,348 267 1,054 27 Ebonyi 1,302 200 1,072 30 Abia 1,162 81 1,069 12 Bauchi 1,120 40 1,063 17 Imo 917 124 776 17 Borno 874 64 774 36 Akwa Ibom 725 257 458 10 Benue 694 163 513 18 Sokoto 689 98 565 26 Bayelsa 655 81 550 24 Anambra 634 280 334 20 Adamawa 608 344 238 26 Niger 589 162 413 14 Ekiti 495 61 426 8 Jigawa 441 42 388 11 Taraba 296 71 213 12 Kebbi 267 51 203 13 Yobe 211 6 197 8 Zamfara 179 14 160 5 Cross River 179 1 166 12 Kogi 5 0 3 2

