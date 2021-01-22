NCDC confirms 1,483 new COVID-19 infections, total now 118,138

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,964 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 118,138.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.
“On the 22nd of January 2021, 1483 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 118138 cases have been confirmed, 94150 cases have been discharged and 1490 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 1483 new cases are reported from 23 states- Kaduna (545), FCT (235), Plateau (127), Nasarawa (80), Oyo (72), Delta (65), Rivers (64), Kano (46), Ogun (46), Bayelsa (30), Gombe (30), Abia (28), Osun (27), Edo (25), Ondo (14), Sokoto (12), Zamfara (10), Bauchi (8), Imo (5), Jigawa (4), Ekiti (4), Borno (4) and Niger (2),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|43,251
|8,511
|34,457
|283
|FCT
|15,506
|4,490
|10,897
|119
|Plateau
|7,251
|697
|6,502
|52
|Kaduna
|7,176
|1,110
|6,010
|56
|Oyo
|4,956
|794
|4,090
|72
|Rivers
|4,745
|789
|3,879
|77
|Edo
|3,461
|432
|2,896
|133
|Ogun
|3,106
|477
|2,590
|39
|Kano
|2,730
|325
|2,332
|73
|Delta
|2,221
|432
|1,737
|52
|Ondo
|2,167
|121
|2,000
|46
|Kwara
|1,754
|293
|1,424
|37
|Katsina
|1,723
|52
|1,644
|27
|Enugu
|1,644
|248
|1,375
|21
|Gombe
|1,567
|188
|1,337
|42
|Nasarawa
|1,490
|1,152
|325
|13
|Osun
|1,348
|267
|1,054
|27
|Ebonyi
|1,302
|200
|1,072
|30
|Abia
|1,162
|81
|1,069
|12
|Bauchi
|1,120
|40
|1,063
|17
|Imo
|917
|124
|776
|17
|Borno
|874
|64
|774
|36
|Akwa Ibom
|725
|257
|458
|10
|Benue
|694
|163
|513
|18
|Sokoto
|689
|98
|565
|26
|Bayelsa
|655
|81
|550
|24
|Anambra
|634
|280
|334
|20
|Adamawa
|608
|344
|238
|26
|Niger
|589
|162
|413
|14
|Ekiti
|495
|61
|426
|8
|Jigawa
|441
|42
|388
|11
|Taraba
|296
|71
|213
|12
|Kebbi
|267
|51
|203
|13
|Yobe
|211
|6
|197
|8
|Zamfara
|179
|14
|160
|5
|Cross River
|179
|1
|166
|12
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
1483 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Kaduna-545
FCT-235
Plateau-127
Nasarawa-80
Oyo-72
Delta-65
Rivers-64
Kano-46
Ogun-46
Bayelsa-30
Gombe-30
Abia-28
Osun-27
Edo-25
Ondo-14
Sokoto-12
Zamfara-10
Bauchi-8
Imo-5
Jigawa-4
Ekiti-4
Borno-4
Niger-2 pic.twitter.com/ln5XAZeTJw
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) January 22, 2021
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Nigeria Recorded 70 COVID-19 Deaths Last Week – Highest In Six Months
Last week, Nigeria recorded 70 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in six months, Tribune Online analysis reveals.
According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 78 deaths reported in the 30th week of the pandemic (July 19 – July 25)…
NCDC confirms 1483 new COVID-19 infections, total now 118,13
BREAKING: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…
NCDC confirms 1483 new COVID-19 infections, total now 118,138
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided