NCDC confirms 126 new COVID-19 cases, total now 59,127

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
NCDC confirms 126 cases

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 126 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 59,127.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 2nd of October 2020, 126 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 59127 cases have been confirmed, 50593 cases have been discharged and 1112 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 126 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (62), Rivers (22), Ogun (9), Plateau (7), FCT (7), Osun (5), Kwara (5), Taraba (3), Bayelsa (2), Abia (2), Zamfara (1), Imo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos19,6044,14915,250205
FCT5,7276674,98278
Plateau3,4587702,65533
Oyo3,2678382,38940
Edo2,628262,495107
Rivers2,4751162,30059
Kaduna2,426532,33439
Ogun1,8671071,73228
Delta1,802161,73749
Kano1,738161,66854
Ondo1,631501,54536
Enugu1,2891021,16621
Ebonyi1,04241,00830
Kwara1,0413498225
Abia897178728
Gombe88311174725
Katsina864583524
Osun8473379717
Borno745470536
Bauchi699867714
Imo5732653512
Benue4815841310
Nasarawa45211432513
Bayelsa401737321
Jigawa325630811
Ekiti321123036
Akwa Ibom29372788
Niger2591523212
Adamawa2482320817
Anambra237521319
Sokoto162114417
Taraba10510896
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Zamfara791735
Yobe766628
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…council workers falsify information  council workers falsify information  council workers falsify information

 Eight Injured, 20 Vehicles Destroyed As PDP, APC Supporters Clash Again In Ondo

No fewer than eight persons were seriously injured during a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)…council workers falsify information  council workers falsify information  council workers falsify information

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…council workers falsify information  council workers falsify information

NCDC confirms 126 cases

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Climate change: Buhari signs Doha amendment to ratify Kyoto protocol

Latest News

Advisory committee ranks Justice Ishaq Bello low for ICC job

Latest News

Why Appeal court upheld Bayelsa gov’s election

Latest News

We are living in hell, Niger gov cries out to Buhari

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More