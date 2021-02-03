NCDC confirms 1,138 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 134,690

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,138 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 134,690.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 3rd of February 2021, 1138 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 134690 cases have been confirmed, 108657 cases have been discharged and 1618 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1138 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (377), FCT (172), Plateau (86), Kano (84), Edo (60), Osun (47), Nasarawa (41), Imo (40), Rivers (36), Niger (32), Oyo (32), Borno (29), Kaduna (27), Delta (18), Kwara (17), Cross River (9), Ekiti (8), Bauchi (7), Ogun (7), Sokoto (6) and Bayelsa (3).

“Our discharges today include 476 community recoveries in Lagos State and 121 community recoveries in Plateau State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 50,318 7,253 42,736 329 FCT 17,243 6,115 11,001 127 Plateau 8,068 505 7,508 55 Kaduna 7,706 334 7,315 57 Oyo 5,582 1,345 4,152 85 Rivers 5,519 678 4,757 84 Edo 3,862 632 3,086 144 Ogun 3,447 468 2,936 43 Kano 3,131 388 2,661 82 Delta 2,364 568 1,744 52 Ondo 2,339 208 2,080 51 Kwara 2,003 408 1,554 41 Nasarawa 1,871 1,485 373 13 Katsina 1,864 107 1,730 27 Enugu 1,829 297 1,511 21 Gombe 1,678 136 1,500 42 Osun 1,667 410 1,225 32 Ebonyi 1,444 203 1,211 30 Abia 1,323 121 1,190 12 Bauchi 1,164 3 1,144 17 Imo 1,156 238 900 18 Anambra 1,053 700 334 19 Borno 1,009 122 850 37 Akwa Ibom 909 358 541 10 Benue 848 284 544 20 Niger 789 358 417 14 Sokoto 756 24 706 26 Bayelsa 688 55 609 24 Adamawa 631 363 240 28 Ekiti 587 88 490 9 Jigawa 472 71 390 11 Taraba 433 39 379 15 Kebbi 270 4 253 13 Yobe 241 34 199 8 Cross River 212 2 198 12 Zamfara 209 11 190 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded Slight Reduction In COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

This reduction doesn’t mean the country is close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NCDC confirms 1138 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 134,690

ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…

NCDC confirms 1138 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 134,690