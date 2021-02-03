NCDC confirms 1,138 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 134,690

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,138 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 134,690.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 3rd of February 2021, 1138 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 134690 cases have been confirmed, 108657 cases have been discharged and 1618 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1138 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (377), FCT (172), Plateau (86), Kano (84), Edo (60), Osun (47), Nasarawa (41), Imo (40), Rivers (36), Niger (32), Oyo (32), Borno (29), Kaduna (27), Delta (18), Kwara (17), Cross River (9), Ekiti (8), Bauchi (7), Ogun (7), Sokoto (6) and Bayelsa (3).

“Our discharges today include 476 community recoveries in Lagos State and 121 community recoveries in Plateau State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos50,3187,25342,736329
FCT17,2436,11511,001127
Plateau8,0685057,50855
Kaduna7,7063347,31557
Oyo5,5821,3454,15285
Rivers5,5196784,75784
Edo3,8626323,086144
Ogun3,4474682,93643
Kano3,1313882,66182
Delta2,3645681,74452
Ondo2,3392082,08051
Kwara2,0034081,55441
Nasarawa1,8711,48537313
Katsina1,8641071,73027
Enugu1,8292971,51121
Gombe1,6781361,50042
Osun1,6674101,22532
Ebonyi1,4442031,21130
Abia1,3231211,19012
Bauchi1,16431,14417
Imo1,15623890018
Anambra1,05370033419
Borno1,00912285037
Akwa Ibom90935854110
Benue84828454420
Niger78935841714
Sokoto7562470626
Bayelsa6885560924
Adamawa63136324028
Ekiti587884909
Jigawa4727139011
Taraba4333937915
Kebbi270425313
Yobe241341998
Cross River212219812
Zamfara209111908
Kogi5032

