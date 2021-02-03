NCDC confirms 1,138 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 134,690

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,138 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 134,690.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.
“On the 3rd of February 2021, 1138 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 134690 cases have been confirmed, 108657 cases have been discharged and 1618 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 1138 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (377), FCT (172), Plateau (86), Kano (84), Edo (60), Osun (47), Nasarawa (41), Imo (40), Rivers (36), Niger (32), Oyo (32), Borno (29), Kaduna (27), Delta (18), Kwara (17), Cross River (9), Ekiti (8), Bauchi (7), Ogun (7), Sokoto (6) and Bayelsa (3).
“Our discharges today include 476 community recoveries in Lagos State and 121 community recoveries in Plateau State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|50,318
|7,253
|42,736
|329
|FCT
|17,243
|6,115
|11,001
|127
|Plateau
|8,068
|505
|7,508
|55
|Kaduna
|7,706
|334
|7,315
|57
|Oyo
|5,582
|1,345
|4,152
|85
|Rivers
|5,519
|678
|4,757
|84
|Edo
|3,862
|632
|3,086
|144
|Ogun
|3,447
|468
|2,936
|43
|Kano
|3,131
|388
|2,661
|82
|Delta
|2,364
|568
|1,744
|52
|Ondo
|2,339
|208
|2,080
|51
|Kwara
|2,003
|408
|1,554
|41
|Nasarawa
|1,871
|1,485
|373
|13
|Katsina
|1,864
|107
|1,730
|27
|Enugu
|1,829
|297
|1,511
|21
|Gombe
|1,678
|136
|1,500
|42
|Osun
|1,667
|410
|1,225
|32
|Ebonyi
|1,444
|203
|1,211
|30
|Abia
|1,323
|121
|1,190
|12
|Bauchi
|1,164
|3
|1,144
|17
|Imo
|1,156
|238
|900
|18
|Anambra
|1,053
|700
|334
|19
|Borno
|1,009
|122
|850
|37
|Akwa Ibom
|909
|358
|541
|10
|Benue
|848
|284
|544
|20
|Niger
|789
|358
|417
|14
|Sokoto
|756
|24
|706
|26
|Bayelsa
|688
|55
|609
|24
|Adamawa
|631
|363
|240
|28
|Ekiti
|587
|88
|490
|9
|Jigawa
|472
|71
|390
|11
|Taraba
|433
|39
|379
|15
|Kebbi
|270
|4
|253
|13
|Yobe
|241
|34
|199
|8
|Cross River
|212
|2
|198
|12
|Zamfara
|209
|11
|190
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Nigeria Recorded Slight Reduction In COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Last Week
Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.
This reduction doesn’t mean the country is close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NCDC confirms 1138 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 134,690
ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…
NCDC confirms 1138 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 134,690