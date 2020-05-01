NCDC activates second COVID-19 test centre in Kano

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it has activated the second Molecular Laboratory in Kano State, to enhance detection and prevent further spread of the COVID-19 in the state.

The agency via its verified Twitter handle @ncdcgov, on Thursday said the centre had been activated at the Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

“The 18th COVID-19 testing laboratory has been activated at Bayero University, Kano – the second laboratory to be activated in the state.

“We remain committed to rapidly scaling up COVID-19 testing capacity in Nigeria, as outlined in the national testing strategy.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre was designed with 180 daily testing capacity to complement the existing one at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH).

NAN reports also that the management of the university earlier announced plans for the centre to begin operation on May 1 to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Prof. Isa Abubakar, the Director, Centre for Infectious Diseases and Research of the university, said that the idea of setting up the centre came up even before the reported index case of the disease in the state.

Abubakar said that the project could not be completed due to some constraints.

“The operational capacity of the centre was threefold higher than state-owned coronavirus diagnostic centres.

“Adequate measures have been put in place to handle large numbers of samples,” he said.

He noted that the centre, when fully functional, would also embark on study for the development of a vaccine as well as enhance awareness creation of the people through research findings.

According to him, the university has the manpower and the necessary resources to venture into the development of a vaccine for COVID-19.

As of April 30, Kano State had recorded 219 coronavirus cases and five deaths.

